Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Reiterates at Computex Global Chip Supply Shortages Could Last Several Years

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Reiterates at Computex Global Chip Supply Shortages Could Last Several Years

Intel said the work-and-study-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a cycle of explosive growth in semiconductors.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 May 2021 10:28 IST
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Reiterates at Computex Global Chip Supply Shortages Could Last Several Years

Intel's plans could directly challenge two other companies in the world that can make most advanced chips

Highlights
  • Intel announced a $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,44,720 crores) plan in March
  • Intel announced its 5G modem partnership with MediaTek in 2019
  • We plan to expand to other locations in the US and Europe, Gelsinger said

Intel's CEO said on Monday it could take several years for a global shortage of semiconductors to be resolved, a problem that has shuttered some auto production lines and is also being felt in other areas, including consumer electronics.

Pat Gelsinger told a virtual session of the Computex trade show in Taipei that the work-and-study-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a "cycle of explosive growth in semiconductors" that has placed huge strain on global supply chains.

"But while the industry has taken steps to address near term constraints it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address shortages of foundry capacity, substrates and components."

Gelsinger had told The Washington Post in an interview in mid-April the shortage was going to take "a couple of years" to abate, and that it planned to start producing chips within six to nine months to address shortages at US car plants.

Intel announced a $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,44,720 crores) plan in March to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, building two factories in Arizona and opening its plants to outside customers.

"We plan to expand to other locations in the US and Europe, ensuring a sustainable and secure semiconductor supply chain for the world," Gelsinger said, without elaborating.

Intel's plans could directly challenge the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and South Korea's Samsung.

The two have come to dominate the semiconductor manufacturing business, moving its centre of gravity from the United States, where much of the technology was once invented, to Asia, where more than two-thirds of advanced chips are now manufactured.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Pat Gelsinger, TSMC, Samsung
Fitbit to Introduce Snoring Detection to its Smartwatch, Fitness Band Models
Loki, The Family Man, Jagame Thandhiram, and More: June 2021 Guide to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video

Related Stories

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Reiterates at Computex Global Chip Supply Shortages Could Last Several Years
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE Could Launch With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Specifications Tipped
  2. How to Maximise Your iPhone's Battery Life and Lifespan, According to Apple
  3. Realme Smart TV 4K Specifications, Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. International Space Station Shares Spectacular Night-Time Shots of Earth
  5. Your Fitbit Smartwatch Could Soon Detect Your Snoring
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specifications, Pricing Allegedly Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  8. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  9. ISRO History: Twitter Thread Captures Space Agency’s Incredible Journey
  10. Zerodha Founder Clarifies After 'Unwanted Noise' Over Rs 100 Cr Salary
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Realme GT 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath Clarifies 100 Crore Salary News on Twitter, Calls it 'Unwanted Noise'
  4. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Reiterates at Computex Global Chip Supply Shortages Could Last Several Years
  5. Fitbit to Introduce Snoring Detection to its Smartwatch, Fitness Band Models
  6. Intel 5G Solution 5000, New Faster 'Tiger Lake' Laptop CPUs Announced at Computex 2021
  7. Realme Smart TV 4K Specifications, Price in India Surface Online Ahead of May 31 Launch
  8. Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Le Noire, Divo Smartwatch Models With 90 Sports Modes Launched
  9. AI Mechanism Claims to Detect Disinformation With 96 Percent Accuracy, Even Trace Its Source
  10. Fabric of Our Galaxy: NASA Releases Stunning Image of Milky Way's Galactic Centre
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com