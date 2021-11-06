Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel Confirms DRM Incompatibility Impacts Over 50 Games on 12th Gen Core ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs

Intel Confirms DRM Incompatibility Impacts Over 50 Games on 12th Gen Core ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs

Intel said an initial patch is reaching a few games sometime in the middle of November.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 November 2021 19:16 IST
Intel Confirms DRM Incompatibility Impacts Over 50 Games on 12th Gen Core ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs

Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel introduced its 12th-generation Core processors last month

Highlights
  • Intel said that it is working with the vendor to fix the issue
  • Affected games may crash during launch or gameplay
  • Intel has provided a workaround to manually resolve problems

Intel has confirmed that over 50 games are facing issues on PCs based on its 12th-generation Core processors due to incompatibility with certain Digital Rights Management (DRM) software. The list of games that are being affected as a result of the DRM problem includes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry Primal, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, among others. Intel said that a software fix of the affected DRM software is being rolled out. But in the meantime, the chipmaker has also provided a workaround to manually allow players to launch and play the impacted games.

Unlike the previous-generation models, Intel's 12th-generation Core processors (codenamed Alder Lake) split the CPU workload into high-powered “performance” cores and low-powered “efficiency” cores. Intel said that some third-party gaming DRM software incorrectly recognises the efficiency cores as another system. “This prevents games implementing that DRM software from running successfully,” the company said in a support page.

Intel said that due to the issue with the DRM software, some games are crashing during launch or even unexpectedly shutting down.

“A software fix has been identified by the vendor of the affected DRM software and is being rolled out,” the company said.

The initial patch is expected to reach 11 games sometime in the middle of November, through the upcoming Windows 11 update. These games include titles like Anthem, Bravely Default 2, Fishing Sim World, Football Manager 2019, Football Manager Touch 2019, Football Manager 2020, Football Manager Touch 2020, Legend of Mana, Mortal Kombat 11, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Warhammer I.

In addition to the first batch of the games receiving the patch, Intel is working with developers to resolve DRM issues with the rest of the games. These are namely Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry Primal, Fernbus Coach Simulator, For Honor, Lost in Random, Madden 22, Maneater, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Sea of Solitude, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Tourist Bus Simulator.

All these games are impacted by the DRM software issue with Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Intel also provided a list of 29 additional games that are facing hiccups on Windows 10. The company recommends users to resolve the issues after updating their systems to Windows 11.

These games are: Ace Combat 7, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins, Code Vein, eFootball 2021, F1 2019, Far Cry New Dawn, FIFA 19, FIFA 20, Football Manager 2021, Football Manager Touch 2021, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Just Cause 4, Life is Strange 2, Madden 21, Monopoly Plus, Need For Speed Heat, Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Shinobi Striker, Soulcalibur VI, Starlink, Team Sonic Racing, Total War Saga: Three Kingdoms, Train Sim World, Train Sim World 2, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Intel said that the list of games facing issues will be updated as they will get patched. Meanwhile, it has recommended users to enable Legacy Game Compatibility Mode to manually fix problems. The mode is available in the BIOS setup.

Last month, Intel suggested the potential problems due to the incompatible DRM software in a developer guide. The issues were also noticed in early reviews of Intel's Core i9-12900K and other 12th-generation processors.

The Alder Lake processor lineup by Intel was ​​launched in late October to take on AMD. It brings up to 16 heterogeneous cores to deliver improved performance experiences.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal

    • Good
    • Quirky cast of characters
    • Beast taming
    • Great combat
    • Looks gorgeous
    • Bad
    • So-so story
    Genre Shooter
    Platform PS4, Xbox One, PC
    Series Far Cry
    PEGI Rating 18+
    For Honor

    For Honor

      • Good
      • Surprisingly deep, and satisfying combat
      • Moment-to-moment gameplay is a highlight
      • Bad
      • Multiplayer grind is off-putting
      • Steel can be used to get ahead of other players
      Genre Action-Adventure
      Platform PC, PS4, Xbox One
      PEGI Rating 18+
      Advertisement
      Comments

      For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

      Further reading: Intel Alder Lake, Alder Lake, Intel, DRM, Digital Rights Management, 12th Gen Intel Core
      Jagmeet Singh
      Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
      Ducati Unveils Pro-III, Its 'Most Advanced' E-Scooter Yet
      WhatsApp Can Now Be Used on Secondary Devices Without Having to Keep Your Phone Online: How to Enable

      Related Stories

      Intel Confirms DRM Incompatibility Impacts Over 50 Games on 12th Gen Core ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs
      Comment
      Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
       
       

      Advertisement

      Advertisement
      Tech News in Hindi
      More Technology News in Hindi
      Latest Videos
      More Videos

      Advertisement

      Popular Gadgets
      Latest Gadgets
      Popular Brands
      #Trending Stories
      1. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
      2. Eternals Review: Marvel’s New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director
      3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Hands-on Images Surface Online
      4. Eternals: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
      5. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
      6. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
      7. Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century Will Take Place on November 19
      8. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
      9. SQUID Token Value Rises by 600 Percent Despite 'Rug Pull' Suspicions
      10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
      #Latest Stories
      1. WhatsApp Can Now Be Used on Secondary Devices Without Having to Keep Your Phone Online: How to Enable
      2. Intel Confirms DRM Incompatibility Impacts Over 50 Games on 12th Gen Core ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs
      3. Ducati Unveils Pro-III, Its 'Most Advanced' E-Scooter Yet
      4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Hands-on Images Surface Online, Improved Camera Experience Tipped
      5. Twitter Temporarily Suspends Trends in Ethiopia for Fear of Violence Escalation
      6. Moto E30 With Triple Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
      7. ESA Shares Photo Of One of The Biggest Impact Basins On Martian Surface
      8. Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century Will Take Place on November 19: How to Watch
      9. Brazil to Reschedule Auction for Unsold 5G Spectrum, Communications Minister Fábio Faria Says
      10. McAfee Nears Deal to Sell Itself to Advent for Over $10 Billion: Report
      Gadgets 360 is available in
      Follow Us
      Download Our Apps
      App Store App Store
      Available in Hindi
      App Store
      © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
      Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com