Intel Unveils 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable Processor, 10nm 5G Chip for Wireless Base Stations

The new Intel Xeon chips will provide better per-dollar performance than last generation.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 February 2020 08:35 IST
Photo Credit: Intel

P5900 is said to help Intel become the leading silicon provider in base stations by 2021

Highlights
  • Intel on Monday launched new microprocessors
  • It launched a second-generation Xeon processor for data centres
  • The company also launched a 10nm chip for wireless 5G base stations

Intel on Monday launched new microprocessors, including a second-generation Xeon processor for data centres and a 10nm chip for wireless 5G base stations. Demand from cloud computing companies have boosted sales of server chips, leading to strong results from Intel and its rival AMD. Intel's Xeon chips have dominated the market for server chips, but AMD has been gaining ground since its re-entry into the business three years ago with rival EPYC processors that earned positive reviews.

The new Xeon chips will provide better per-dollar performance than last generation, while the 10nm chip, P5900, will help it become the leading silicon provider in base stations by 2021, a year earlier than expected, Intel said.

Last month, the chipmaker said it would release nine 10nm products in 2020 and launch its 7nm product next year. AMD has already launched several chips based on the smaller 7nm architecture.

Intel had struggled with delays in its 10nm chip technology, losing its lead to rivals in the race to supply to the "new data economy", which includes 5G, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence.

The company had planned to launch the new chips at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but the event was called off due to rising fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Further reading: Intel Atom P5900, Intel Xeon
    Intel Unveils 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable Processor, 10nm 5G Chip for Wireless Base Stations
