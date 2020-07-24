Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel's 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' Will Be its First 10nm Desktop CPU Lineup in 2021, Big.Little Core Setup Rumoured

Intel's 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' Will Be its First 10nm Desktop CPU Lineup in 2021, Big.Little Core Setup Rumoured

The news that 7nm chips will be delayed comes after years of struggles with the 10nm node

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 24 July 2020 17:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Intel's 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' Will Be its First 10nm Desktop CPU Lineup in 2021, Big.Little Core Setup Rumoured
Highlights
  • The use of big and little cores would be a first for desktop PCs
  • Intel has decoupled its architecture and manufacturing process roadmaps
  • Various Alder Lake configurations could be used across market segments

Along with the news that its future 7nm CPUs will be delayed till at least late 2022, and that it might pivot to contracting external fabs for manufacturing, Intel also confirmed part of its roadmap going forward. The key takeaway is that Intel is not planning to ship 10nm CPUs for the desktop segment until its 12th Gen platform, which is expected to be ready in the second half of 2021. The company also confirmed the codename 'Alder Lake' as the 12th gen platform for the mobile and desktop segments. It will follow the 11th Gen 'Tiger Lake', which is expected to be launched in September this year, but will likely only be available for some segments of the laptop market, like current 'Ice Lake' processors. No specifics about the capabilities and configurations of Alder Lake CPUs were announced.

However, Alder Lake has been the subject of several leaks and rumours, suggesting that at least one desktop implementation will be a hybrid configuration built using large 'Core' as well as small 'Atom' CPU cores. This would follow the recent launch of Intel's 'Lakefield' CPUs, which are marketed as Intel Core CPUs With Hybrid Technology.

According to rumours published by WCCFTech, Intel could be planning to ship desktop Alder Lake with as many as eight powerful 'Golden Cove' cores and eight efficient 'Gracemont' cores, with different configurations for different PC and possibly server segments. Lakefield has been promoted as a solution for extremely portable devices for which battery life is a major consideration. A hybrid core design would delegate lower priority background tasks and sensor activity processing to the lower-power efficiency cores, reducing overall power consumption.  

Intel's Hybrid Technology implementation so far allows it to mix and match various different kinds of technology blocks such as CPU and GPU cores, as well as IO processing and special-purpose logic. It is likely that Alder Lake will also leverage Intel's Foveros 3D stacking manufacturing process. Previous rumours also suggest that Intel will introduce DDR5 RAM and a new LGA1700 socket with this generation.

The delay of 7nm parts follows Intel's years-long struggle to ship 10nm CPUs in volume, resulting in an unprecedentedly long life span for the 14nm node. It is not known how this will affect the company's roadmap beyond Alder Lake. Meanwhile, competitor AMD has been shipping 7nm Ryzen CPUs in volume for a year now, and is expected to migrate to 5nm in 2021 or 2022. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: intel, comet lake, rocket lake, alder lake, tiger lake, lakefield, foveros, gracemont, golden cove, 7nm, 10nm
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Garmin Fitness Tracking Service Suffers Global Outage Due to Suspected Ransomware Attack

Related Stories

Intel's 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' Will Be its First 10nm Desktop CPU Lineup in 2021, Big.Little Core Setup Rumoured
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Begins Making ‘Top-of-the-Line’ iPhone 11 in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Sale to Go Live Starting July 27
  3. Redmi Note 9 Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  7. Realme 6i First Impressions
  8. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  9. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
  10. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. PM Narendra Modi’s Official Website to Be Accessible in 6 UN, 22 Indian Languages
  2. Garmin Fitness Tracking Service Suffers Global Outage Due to Suspected Ransomware Attack
  3. LG Q92 With Snapdragon 765G Spotted on Google Play Console, Pops Up on Bluetooth SIG as Well
  4. Earth's Atmosphere More Sensitive to CO2 Emissions Than Previously Believed, Study Finds
  5. Tecno Hipods H2 With Environment Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
  6. Intel's 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' Will Be its First 10nm Desktop CPU Lineup in 2021, Big.Little Core Setup Rumoured
  7. Smartphone Shipments in India Slip 51 Percent YoY in Q2, Chinese Brands Lose Share: Counterpoint
  8. Realme C15 Tipped to Come With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 13-Megapixel Primary Camera Ahead of July 28 Launch
  9. Alibaba Cloud Helps Chinese Students, Foreign Schools Scale Great Firewall
  10. Spider-Man, A Quiet Place, Top Gun Sequels Handed New Release Dates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com