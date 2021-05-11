Technology News
loading

Intel 11th Gen Core 'Tiger Lake-H' Gaming, Workstation Laptop CPUs Announced

The top-end Core i9-11980HK is said to deliver up to 19 percent gen-on-gen performance improvement.

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 11 May 2021 17:05 IST
Intel 11th Gen Core 'Tiger Lake-H' Gaming, Workstation Laptop CPUs Announced
Highlights
  • Over 80 laptop models will be available from OEMs soon
  • The top-end Core i9-11980HK is fully unlocked and overclockable
  • New vPro enabled commercial CPUs enable advanced threat detection

Intel has launched 10 new 11th Gen laptop CPUs based on the ‘Tiger Lake' architecture, for high-end gaming and workstation laptops, including commercial vPro-enabled models. Intel promises desktop-quality performance at the high end, with up to 19 percent better gen-on-gen multi-threaded performance. plus platform-level improvements thanks to PCIe 4.0 support. These new H-series CPUs have rated TDPs of up to 65W and join the previously launched low-power Tiger Lake CPUs which are aimed at thin-and-light laptops for everyday use. However, Intel says that at least 30 upcoming laptops based on the new Tiger Lake-H CPUs will also be less than 20mm thick.

The new 11th Gen Core CPUs feature a new UHD Graphics integrated GPU based on Intel's new Xe-LP architecture, with 32 execution units. Platform features include Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E support. At launch time, the family will include Core i9 and Core i7 models with eight cores each, as well as six-core Core i5 models. There are also two Xeon W-series models among the five that are aimed at commercial laptops, and these support Intel's vPro business platform which includes the new Thread Detection Technology and Control-flow Enforcement Technology capabilities which are said to be able to defend against ransomware and cryptomining attacks.

Tiger Lake processors use the ‘Willow Cove' core architecture which is fabricated using Intel's 10nm SuperFin process. The platform features 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes allowing for high-bandwidth connections to a discrete GPU as well as an NVMe SSD. Dual eDP graphics pathways will allow for laptops with built-in secondary displays. Memory support goes up to DDR4-3200.

The top-end Core i9-11980HK is billed as the world's best mobile gaming processor and will be seen in what Intel is calling “halo enthusiast” laptops. It's fully unlocked and overclockable, depending on what kind of enclosures and cooling apparatus OEMs equip their designs with. It has eight cores with Hyper-Threading and 24MB of L3 cache memory. It has a 2.6GHz base frequency and can run at up to 3.3GHz with a 65W configurable TDP, or up to 5GHz on two cores using Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0 feature when thermal conditions allow.

With this new generation, Intel says buyers can expect to see more 17-inch gaming laptops in the market with 1440p likely to become a common display resolution, as well as 1080p models with refresh rates of up to 360Hz. Intel says over 80 designs will be announced by OEMs, many of which are expecting to be gaming laptops and could also feature Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete GPUs, which have been announced at the same time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: intel, Tiger Lake, Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, Intel XE, Willow Cove
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

BabyChakra Exposed Data of Indian Parents, Children to Hacking, Say Researchers

Related Stories

Intel 11th Gen Core 'Tiger Lake-H' Gaming, Workstation Laptop CPUs Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  2. Google Starts Showing COVID-19 Vaccine, Hospital Beds, Oxygen Updates in India
  3. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  4. Why India Celebrates May 11 as National Technology Day
  5. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  6. Harley-Davidson Goes All-Electric, Launches LiveWire Motorcycle Brand
  7. Carl Pei’s Nothing Is Launching Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June
  8. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Specifications Surface Online
  9. Infinix Hot 10T With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched
  10. GOQii Vital 4 Fitness Band With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Gerald Cotten Death: Podcast Exit Scam Takes Deep Dive Into Blockchain Whiz’s Mysterious Demise
  2. Intel 11th Gen Core 'Tiger Lake-H' Gaming, Workstation Laptop CPUs Announced
  3. BabyChakra Exposed Data of Indian Parents, Children to Hacking, Say Researchers
  4. Sugar-Coated Brain Implants: Scientists Find Sweet Solution to a Hard Problem
  5. Dogecoin Rap: Check Out This Fun Song That Charts the Cryptocurrency’s Story
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases Sanhok Map, Release Date Still a Mystery
  7. Lava Z2 Max With 7-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Tesla Said to Halt Plans to Buy Shanghai Land as US-China Tensions Weigh
  9. Ola to Offer Free Delivery of Oxygen Concentrators for COVID-19 Relief in India Starting With Bengaluru
  10. Twitter Donates $15 Million for COVID-19 Relief in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com