Barely a week after launching its 9th Gen high-performance laptop CPUs and expanding the 9th Gen desktop CPU family, new leaks suggest that Intel is preparing to launch its 10th Gen lineup in late 2019. The leaks also tip the branding and possible specifications for these upcoming CPUs, though of course things might change between now and the launch timeframe. Most interestingly, it seems as though Intel has decided to go with 10000-series model numbers after having exhausted the limits of its current four-digit naming scheme with the 9000-series 9th Gen lineup. The details that have emerged relate to new U-series 15W CPUs for slim mainstream laptops from the 14nm 'Comet Lake' family, and it would be unsurprising if these were the first to launch, in time for the US holiday season.

The information comes through the Taiwanese PTTWeb forum and the Twitter accounts of Japanese and Thai leakers KOMACHI_ENSAKA and TUM_APISAK, as spotted by Tom's Hardware. The source of at least some of the leaks is apparently the 3DMark benchmark database, which indicates that someone within Intel or at one of its partner OEMs was benchmarking at least one chip as part of a validation or quality testing process.

Comet Lake will be yet another 14nm architecture from Intel, designed to serve the U-series and H-series and S-series markets alongside the 10nm Ice Lake and Tiger Lake CPUs for ultraportable devices. Following recent leaks of purported Intel roadmaps, it seems likely that Intel's ramp towards 10nm could be very slow once it begins later this year, and 14nm CPUs could be used for suitable target markets till at least 2021.

There are four unconfirmed Comet Lake CPUs in the purported leak, starting with the dual-core Hyper-Threaded Core i3-10110U with base and single-core boost speeds of 2.1GHz and 4.1GHz respectively; the quad-core 8-thread Core i5-10210U with speeds of 1.6GHz and 4.2GHz respectively; the quad-core, 8-thread Core i7-10510U which runs between 1.8GHz and 4.9GHz; and finally the Core i7-10710U which has six cores with Hyper-Threading and runs at a base speed of 1.1GHz with a single-core boost speed of 4.6GHz.

All four CPUs named above are U-series 15W models designed for slim laptops or small-form-factor PCs. According to the previous leak, Comet Lake desktop and high-end laptop CPUs could have as many as 10 cores. There is no information about the CPUs' integrated graphics capabilities which suggests that Intel will continue to use its current Gen9 integrated GPUs for Comet Lake. Entirely new Gen11 integrated GPUs are also due to arrive soon as part of Intel's renewed push into the GPU market.

There are also indications of how Intel will name its upcoming CPUs with integrated Gen11 graphics. Five other purported names have emerged: Core i3-1005G1, Core i5-1034G1, Core i5-1035G4, Core i5-1035G7, and Core i7-1065G7. The Gx numbers at the end could indicate relative graphics power, but details are scarce. It is likely that these will be 10nm Ice Lake CPUs. The low-end Core i3 model is said to have two cores with a constant 3.4GHz speed while all the rest are quad-core models with base speeds between 0.8GHz and 1.3GHz and Turbo Boost speeds ranging from 3.4GHz to 3.9GHz.

Intel released its 9th Gen Core H-series CPUs for high-performance and gaming laptops and also fleshed out the 9th Gen Core desktop CPU lineup based on the Coffee Lake architecture only last week. The company has also very recently announced 8th Gen laptop CPUs with vPro technology for corporate management.