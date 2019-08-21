Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel 10th Gen 14nm 'Comet Lake' Core i7, Core i5, Core i3 CPUs Announced, Will Coexist With 10nm 'Ice Lake'

Intel 10th Gen 14nm 'Comet Lake' Core i7, Core i5, Core i3 CPUs Announced, Will Coexist With 10nm 'Ice Lake'

Intel's strategy to offer multiple architectures within its Core CPU generations just got a little more complicated

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Intel 10th Gen 14nm 'Comet Lake' Core i7, Core i5, Core i3 CPUs Announced, Will Coexist With 10nm 'Ice Lake'

The Intel generation badges on laptops will not identify which architecture a particular CPU is based on

Highlights
  • Intel's new model numbering schemes might confuse buyers
  • Intel has been dogged by rumours that 10nm production is still slow
  • New Comet Lake CPUs will allow slim laptops to have 6 physical CPU cores

Just weeks after unveiling the first models in its 10th Gen Core CPU lineup, Intel has now announced another series based on a different architecture, but targeted at the same segment. The ‘Ice Lake' family of chips announced on August 1 are based on Intel's next-gen ‘Ice Lake' architecture and are the company's first mass-market chips to be manufactured on a 10nm process, whereas the newly announced ‘Comet Lake' family still uses a mature 14nm manufacturing process and is an incremental update to the current ‘Coffee Lake' design. Both Ice Lake and Comet Lake CPUs will be sold as 10th Gen Intel Core U-series and Y-series models, and both are aimed at the thin-and-light notebook segment.

There are four ‘Comet Lake' U-series models and four Y-series ones. These families of CPUs will have 15W and 7W nominal TDPs respectively, though laptop OEMs can choose to configure U-series models to up to 25W, while Y-series parts can be designed for thermal environments between 4.5W and 9W.

Intel is positioning ‘Comet Lake' CPUs as well suited for workhorse laptops which can benefit from having more cores and higher clock speeds. On the other hand, ‘Ice Lake' is said to deliver new AI processing capabilities thanks to the brand new Sunny Cover core design, as well as a new higher-performance Gen11 integrated GPU. ‘Comet Lake' chips will not benefit from this new GPU, but they will feature integrated Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3.

intel cometlake icelake intel intel

An overview of the differences between the two coexisting architectures

 

The ‘Comet Lake' family includes Intel's first six-core, 12-thread U-series laptop CPU, the Core i7-10710U. This top-end CPU has a 1.1GHz base frequency and 4.7GHz maximum single-core boost frequency, along with 12MB of cache. There's an additional quad-core Core i7 model, one quad-core Core i5, and one dual-core Core i3 in the U-series, while the Y-series consists of one quad-core Core i7, two quad-core Core i5s, and one dual-core Core i3.

Intel is claiming up to 16 percent overall performance improvement and up to 41 percent better performance specifically in productivity and multitasking workloads. Intel is also marketing its Adaptix toolkit, an umbrella term for the company's Dynamic Tuning Technology aimed at OEMs as well as the Performance Maximizer, Graphics Command Center, and Extreme Tuning Utility software which are all available to end users.

There will also be completely different naming conventions for ‘Comet Lake' and ‘Ice Lake' CPUs. The former will match the existing numbering scheme with a segment indicator suffix, but will move from four digits to five as model names will begin with 10 to denote the 10th generation. The latter will have four digits plus an alphanumeric modifier to indicate the relative power of their integrated GPUs.

intel cometlake decoder intel intel

Laptop buyers should familiarise themselves with Intel's convoluted new numbering scheme

 

The news comes after rumours suggested that Intel is still not able to manufacture 10nm CPUs in very large volumes, and as a result would need to supplement its 10nm offerings with 14nm ones till at least 2021. The company itself had previously announced a new strategy of mixing architectures and manufacturing processes within each generation in order to better target the needs of different product segments. However, this is the first time that multiple architectures will be used within a segment.

Laptops based on ‘Comet Lake' CPUs will be available for purchase in time for the US holiday shopping season, which indicates late in Q3 or early Q4. Devices could be announced at the upcoming IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin, which has become a popular event for consumer electronics launches. Some of these models will benefit from Intel's Project Athena initiative which promises better battery life, responsiveness, and connectivity. Intel recently announced that Project Athena laptops will have a separate badge and can be marketed as 'Engineered for Mobile Performance'.  

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Ice Lake, Comet Lake, 10th Gen Core, Core i3, Core i5, Core i7
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Enters Second Lunar Orbit: ISRO
Amazon Best of Tech Sale Brings Deals on Laptops, Wearables, Cameras, and Other Electronics
Honor Smartphones
Intel 10th Gen 14nm 'Comet Lake' Core i7, Core i5, Core i3 CPUs Announced, Will Coexist With 10nm 'Ice Lake'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi A3 Android One Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Opens Its Largest Campus in the World in Hyderabad
  3. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Set to Launch on August 29
  5. Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
  6. Amazon's Two-Day Sale Brings Deals on Tech Products in India
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  9. D2h Subscribers Get 'Magic' Streaming Stick to Access Digital Content
  10. Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 to Be Bundled With Fast Charging USB Type-C Charger: Report
  2. Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker With 150-Foot Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi India Says It Doesn’t Expect Economic Slowdown to Impact Smartphones
  4. Amazon Opens Its Largest Campus in the World in Hyderabad
  5. Elon Musk Proposes Using Solar Reflectors Instead of Nukes to Warm Up Mars
  6. Intel 10th Gen 14nm 'Comet Lake' Core i7, Core i5, Core i3 CPUs Announced, Will Coexist With 10nm 'Ice Lake'
  7. Texas Local Governments Hit by Ransomware Attack
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, May Launch Soon
  9. Denuvo Mobile Game Protection Unveiled, an Anti-Piracy Solution to Prevent Cheating and Cracking
  10. YouTube Messages Feature Being Retired in September for Android, iOS, and the Web
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.