Technology News
loading

Infinix InBook X2 With 50Wh Battery, 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched

Infinix InBook X2 is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,700) for the base Intel Core i3-powered variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 January 2022 11:07 IST
Infinix InBook X2 With 50Wh Battery, 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix InBook X2 sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with 300 nits peak brightness

Highlights
  • Infinix InBook X2 runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box
  • It features stereo speakers with advanced DTS technology
  • Infinix InBook X2 features up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Infinix InBook X2 was silently launched on Monday. The new laptop from Infinix is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness. Infinix InBook X2 has features up to 512GB of onboard storage. The new Infinix laptop packs a 50Wh battery that is said to last the whole day. Infinix InBook X1 has a stereo speaker setup with advanced DTS sound technology.

Infinix InBook X2 price, availability

Infinix InBook X2 is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,700) for the Intel Core i3-powered variant, $549 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the Intel Core i5-powered variant, and $649 (roughly Rs. 48,300) for the Intel Core i7-powered variant. The Infinix laptop will be available to purchase from January 2022 in Egypt, Indonesia, Thailand, and other countries. Infinix also mentioned the prices may vary depending on the region. There is no information regarding its launch in India as of now.

Infinix InBook X2 specifications

The newly launched Infinix InBook X2 runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and a 178-degrees of viewing angle. Under the hood, Infinix InBook X1 is powered by a Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, or Intel Core i5-1035G1, or Intel Core i7-1065G7. It features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 storage.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 4.1 port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Infinix InBook X1 features stereo speakers with advanced DTS sound technology. Infinix InBook X1 packs a 50Wh battery with a claimed battery life of approximately one day. It measures 323.3x211.1x14.8mm and weighs 1.24 kilograms.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Infinix InBook X2 Laptop

Infinix InBook X2 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1,920x1,080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.24 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix InBook X2, Infinix InBook X2 Price, Infinix InBook X2 Specifications, Windows 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus Discontinues Software Support for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T After 3 Major Updates
Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me Budget Smartwatch With 14 Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Infinix InBook X2 With 50Wh Battery, 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  4. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s First Restock of 2022 in India
  5. Selling Selfies as NFTs Earned This Indonesian Student Over $1 Million
  6. The Great Indian Murder Trailer, Release Date Unveiled by Disney+ Hotstar
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Enters Testing in India, Launch Expected in March: Report
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. How to Watch Australian Open 2022 in India, UK, USA, and Elsewhere
  10. iPhone 13 Series May Never Get Dedicated Noise Cancellation Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Kodak Magnetic Wireless Chargers for Car, Home, and Office Launched for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Series in India
  2. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Faces Delay to 2023 After Development Challenges: Bloomberg
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Renders, Specifications Tipped; Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specifications Surface Online
  4. iPhone SE (2022) Tipped to Be Called iPhone SE+ 5G; iPad Air (5th Generation) May Launch Alongside
  5. Google Self Share Feature Spotted as Nearby Share Update, Will Make Sending Files to Yourself Easier: Report
  6. Crypto.com Expands Investment Arm to $500 Million to Back More Web3 Startups and Founders
  7. The Great Indian Murder Trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha Lead Next Hotstar Specials Out February 4
  8. OnePlus 9RT Gets First Update in India With System Fixes, Camera Optimisations
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Spotted With Exynos SoCs on Italian E-Retailers: Report
  10. Bitcoin Payments Witness 27 Percent Decline Amid Growth of Altcoins, Stablecoins: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com