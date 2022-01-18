Infinix InBook X2 was silently launched on Monday. The new laptop from Infinix is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness. Infinix InBook X2 has features up to 512GB of onboard storage. The new Infinix laptop packs a 50Wh battery that is said to last the whole day. Infinix InBook X1 has a stereo speaker setup with advanced DTS sound technology.

Infinix InBook X2 price, availability

Infinix InBook X2 is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,700) for the Intel Core i3-powered variant, $549 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the Intel Core i5-powered variant, and $649 (roughly Rs. 48,300) for the Intel Core i7-powered variant. The Infinix laptop will be available to purchase from January 2022 in Egypt, Indonesia, Thailand, and other countries. Infinix also mentioned the prices may vary depending on the region. There is no information regarding its launch in India as of now.

Infinix InBook X2 specifications

The newly launched Infinix InBook X2 runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and a 178-degrees of viewing angle. Under the hood, Infinix InBook X1 is powered by a Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, or Intel Core i5-1035G1, or Intel Core i7-1065G7. It features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 storage.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 4.1 port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Infinix InBook X1 features stereo speakers with advanced DTS sound technology. Infinix InBook X1 packs a 50Wh battery with a claimed battery life of approximately one day. It measures 323.3x211.1x14.8mm and weighs 1.24 kilograms.