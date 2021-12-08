Infinix InBook X1 series was launched in India on Wednesday. The series consists of three models that are available under two distinct titles, namely the InBook X1 and InBook X1 Pro. While the Infinix InBook X1 comes in Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processor options, the InBook X1 Pro has a single Intel Core i7 processor variant. All three Infinix laptops run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and feature a 14-inch full-HD IPS display. The laptops also have up to 512GB of SSD storage and are equipped with 10th Gen Intel Core processors.

Infinix InBook X1, InBook X1 Pro price in India

Infinix InBook X1 price in India starts at Rs. 35,999 for the Intel Core i3 variant that has 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop also has the Intel Core i5 option that comes in 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage configuration and is priced at Rs. 45,999. The Infinix InBook X1 Pro, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 55,999 and is available in a single Intel Core i7 version that has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

On the availability part, the Infinix InBook X1 series will go on sale via Flipkart starting December 15. The laptops are already listed on the e-commerce site.

Infinix InBook X1 specifications

The Infinix InBook X1 runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop comes in Intel Core i3-1005G1 and Core i5-1035G1 options that have 8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256GB M.2 SSD and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 512GB M.2 SSD storage configurations, respectively. The InBook X1 includes integrated Intel UHD graphics. The laptop features an HD (720p) webcam that works with a hardware-based privacy switch. It is paired with 1.5W stereo speakers as well as two 0.8W tweeters, and also includes DTS audio processing and carries two microphones.

Connectivity options on the Infinix InBook X1 include one USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.1 on the part of wireless connectivity.

The Infinix InBook X1 packs a 55Wh battery that supports 65W Power Delivery (PD) fast charging. The laptop can also charge other USB devices including smartphones. Besides, the machine measures 323.5x219.5x16.3mm and weighs 1.48Kg.

Infinix InBook X1 Pro specifications

The Infinix InBook X1 Pro also comes with Windows 11 Home and a 14-inch full-HD IPS display that has 300 nits of peak brightness — just like the vanilla InBook X1. However, it is powered by an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, along with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB M.2 SSD storage. The laptop comes with Intel Iris Plus graphics. It also includes an HD (720p) webcam with a hardware switch and carries the same speaker set that is available with the InBook X1.

Connectivity options on the Infinix InBook X1 Pro are also identical to what you'll get on the regular InBook X1. However, the Pro version include Wi-Fi 6 for an improved wireless connectivity.

The Infinix InBook X1 Pro is equipped with a 55Wh battery that supports 65W PD fast charging. Moreover, the laptop has the same dimensions and weight of the InBook X1.

