Infinix Inbook X1 laptop is all set to launch in India soon, the company confirmed on November 22. This will be the second laptop to be launched by the company since the Inbook X1 Pro which was launched a few months ago. The company revealed that the laptop will feature a lightweight design, a metal body, and feature Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors under the hood. The laptop is expected to be available in three colour variants via Flipkart, according to a microsite created on the e-commerce platform.

According to details shared by Infinix, the Inbook X1 laptop will weigh 1.48kg and measure 16.3mm, and the company is touting an all-metal body for the upcoming laptop. Inbook X1 will feature an "aircraft-grade" aluminium finish, according to the microsite on Flipkart. The laptop will also feature a 55Whr battery, and Infinix is claiming that the laptop can handle 13 hours of video playback on a single charge. The laptop will be available in three colour variants: Aurora Green, Noble Red, and Starfall Grey.

Inbook X1 will be the second laptop from Infinix, which recently launched Inbook X1 Pro in the country, featuring 10th-Gen Intel processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. At this point, it is unclear whether Infinix will launch the upcoming Inbook X1 with 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors, but the company has stated that the laptop will feature up to Intel Core i7 processors. Inbook X1 Pro also features a 14-inch (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a maximum brightness of 300 and a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

Similar to the upcoming Inbook X1, the Pro model also features a 55Whr Li-Po battery, which charges at 65W via a USB Type-C connector. While additional details of connectivity features on Inbook X1 are yet to be announced, the recently launched Inbook X1 Pro features a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, 3.5mm jack, and an SD Card reader. Inbook X1 is currently listed as "Coming Soon" on the Flipkart microsite, and Infinix is yet to announce an official launch date for the upcoming laptop.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.