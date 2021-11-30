Infinix Inbook X1 is set to launch in India on December 8, the company has confirmed a week after announcing its upcoming laptop. It has also hinted its starting price will be between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000. The Windows 11 laptop series, which will be launched in two models - Inbook X1 and Inbook X1 Pro - will feature up to 512GB of NVMe storage and up to 16GB of RAM. It will also feature hardware switches on the laptop chassis for the microphone and camera. The company's CEO has also teased the launch of a Free Fire themed smartphone on Twitter, although the company is yet to provide details regarding the handset. It may be the Infinix Note 11 or Note 11s.

Infinix Inbook X1 price in India, expected specifications

Infinix earlier announced that the upcoming Inbook X1 laptop would feature a lightweight metal body with an "aircraft-grade" aluminium finish. The company has now revealed on Flipkart that the Inbook X1 will start at Rs. 3X,XXX, or between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000. The Flipkart microsite, and in details shared with Gadgets 360, Infinix has also revealed most of the specifications of the laptop series.

Inbook X1 will feature 10th Intel Core i3-1005G1 and Core i5-1035G1 processors with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB and 512GB of NVMe (PCIe 3.0) storage respectively. The laptop will be equipped with a 720p webcam, two microphones, an SD card reader, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB Type-C ports and three USB-A ports. The company also revealed that the laptop will weigh 1.48kg with a thickness of 16.3mm.

Specifications shared by the company also reveal an Infinix Inbook X1 Pro model that features a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. This model will sport 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe (PCIe 3.0) storage. Unlike the Inbook X1 models powered by the Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors, the Inbook X1 Pro will feature Intel Iris graphics instead of Intel UHD graphics. The Inbook X1 Pro will also feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, unlike the Inbook X1 models which will come with Wi-Fi 5 support. Both feature Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity as well.

Infinix had previously revealed that the Inbook X1 would feature a 14-inch full-HD display with 180-degree viewing angles and the company has revealed that the displays will support a maximum brightness of 300 nits. The Inbook X1 Pro and Inbook X1 will also feature a 55Whr Li-Po battery that supports 65W USB-PD charging over a Type-C connector. All other specifications remain the same between the Pro and vanilla models. The laptop will also feature hardware switches for the microphone and camera, according to the laptop microsite on Flipkart, apart from a backlit keyboard.

Infinix Note 11, Note 11s Free Fire edition teased

Meanwhile, Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor recently tweeted an image of an Infinix smartphone and a box embossed with the Free Fire logo, hinting at the launch of a special version of the company's smartphone for gamers. Looking at the phone seen in the tweet, it appears it may be a special edition of the Infinix Note 11 or Infinix Note 11s, both of which have been teased to launch in India soon. On November 26, the CEO had tweeted another teaser with the hashtag #ChooseYourWeapon stating "something special" was coming for gamers soon. However, the company is yet to provide details of when the smartphone will launch.

