HP Leads Indian PC Shipments in Q3 2021, Notebooks Dominate Overall Category: IDC

HP maintained its lead in the overall PC category with a reported 1.2 million shipments.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 November 2021 14:55 IST
HP reportedly maintained over 30 percent market share in the commercial segment

Highlights
  • IDC says 4.5 million PCs were shipped during Q3 2021
  • Acer and Asus took the last two spots in India top Q3 PC shipments list
  • The notebook segment managed to see 3.6 million shipments

HP maintained its lead in the overall PC category with over a million shipments in the Indian market in the third quarter of 2021, IDC reports. Notebooks continued to dominate the overall PC category in India with more than 80 percent share. The report adds that the enterprise and consumer demand helped the notebook category reach over 3 million units for the first time, and the desktop category also continued its upward momentum as it grew by 30.5 percent YoY in Q3 2021. IDC says a total of 4.5 million PCs were shipped during the quarter, making it India's biggest-ever single quarter.

The notebook segment had 3.6 million shipments in Q3 2021, IDC reports. In comparison, the desktop segment saw only 0.73 million shipments, and the workstation segment saw only 90,000 shipments in the third quarter. As mentioned, HP maintained its lead in the overall PC category with a reported 1.26 million shipments. It led both commercial and consumer segments with a 28.5 percent share in the overall PC category, while it reportedly maintained over 30 percent share in the commercial segment for the third straight quarter. HP's share fell to 25.3 percent in the consumer segment despite its consumer shipments growing 22.5 percent YoY in Q3 2021.

IDC says that Dell retained the second position with a 23.8 percent share in the overall PC category, managing 1.05 million shipments in India. It also reportedly overtook Lenovo in the consumer segment to take second place with a share of 19.2 percent. Lenovo came in third with 0.83 million shipments in the third quarter and an overall share of 18.6 percent. Its shipments grew 19 percent YoY in the commercial segment on account of a strong performance in the SMB and enterprise segments. However, IDC reports that Lenovo's consumer segment saw a marginal 3.4 percent YoY growth during the quarter.

Acer and Asus took the last two spots in the top 5 list of India's Q3 PC shipments with reported 0.38 million and 0.37 million shipments, respectively. Acer reportedly had a market share of 8.6 percent while Asus was just behind with an 8.5 percent market share. IDC claims that Acer also recorded its biggest quarter as it shipped 381,000 PCs in the third quarter. Asus also reportedly shipped over 300,000 PCs for the first time in the country.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP, Dell, Lenovo, IDC, Acer, Asus
Tasneem Akolawala
