Technology News
loading

Indian PC Market Grows 49.2 Percent in Q2, Lenovo Leads: IDC

Lenovo led the India traditional PC market in Q2 with overall market share of 46.2 percent.

By | Updated: 14 August 2019 19:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Indian PC Market Grows 49.2 Percent in Q2, Lenovo Leads: IDC
Highlights
  • Traditional PC market grew 49.2 percent
  • The consumer PC market declined by 14 percent
  • HP slipped to second spot with a 22.4 percent share

Recording a strong 49.2 percent year-on-year (YOY) growth, the traditional PC market in India (desktop, notebook and workstation) shipped 3.4 million units in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Wednesday.

However, the consumer PC market declined by 14 percent (YoY) as the expected revival post-elections remained subpar and the overall pessimism of previous few quarters continued in Q2.

The growth in the traditional PC market was mainly due to commercial segment driven by Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) education deal fulfilment under which the Tamil Nadu government plans to distribute around 1.5 million laptops to students.

"The model code of conduct impacted the first two months of the quarter, but things picked up post-election.

"Strong performance from the SMB sector and corporates because of Windows 10 refresh coupled with a strong performance from the BFSI sector and increased global refresh orders helped commercial segment stay positive," said Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PC, IDC India.

Lenovo led the India traditional PC market in Q2 with overall market share of 46.2 percent and saw an overall growth (YoY) of 283 percent.

Despite posting strong quarter across consumer as well as commercial segments, HP slipped to second spot in Q2 and had an overall market share of 22.4 percent, though it observed a YoY growth of 5.9 percent. Even as it faced challenges in the consumer segment, the vendor delivered strong performance in the gaming segment.

Dell slipped to the third spot as its share fell to 14.2 percent in Q2 and it had a YoY decline of 10.1 percent. However, the company managed to clock 13 percent growth in the commercial segment which helped the vendor regain some ground lost in the consumer market.

The overall commercial PC market grew by 108 percent in Q2, taking the total shipments to 2.43 million units which was driven by a single 1.11 million units ELCOT deal.

Outside ELCOT, the commercial market did well with a growth rate of 12.6 percent YoY.

The market research agency anticipates the overall traditional India PC market to decline in Q3 over last quarter since a major portion of ELCOT deal has been reported in Q2.

"The consumer market is expected to pick up largely because of multiple rounds of online sales commencing with Independence Day in August leading up to Diwali in October. Instant cashback and EMI options will drive consumer purchases," said Nishant Bansal, Senior Research Manager, IPDS and PC, IDC India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Indian PC Market, IDC
Microsoft Releases August Security Release for Windows PCs, Fixing 93 Vulnerabilities
Honor Smartphones
Indian PC Market Grows 49.2 Percent in Q2, Lenovo Leads: IDC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sacred Games 2 Release Time Brought Forward by Over 12 Hours
  2. HTC Wildfire X Arrives in India With Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Sacred Games Season 2 — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  4. WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock Feature Finally Comes to Android
  5. These Are the Names of the Next iPhone Models, According to a Case Maker
  6. HTC Set to Launch New Smartphone in India on August 14
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo S1 Review
  9. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  10. Realme 5 Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera to Launch on August 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Spotted on TENAA and Bluetooth SIG
  2. Indian PC Market Grows 49.2 Percent in Q2, Lenovo Leads: IDC
  3. Microsoft Releases August Security Release for Windows PCs, Fixing 93 Vulnerabilities
  4. Motorola One Zoom Is Just a Rebranded Motorola One Pro With Pre-Installed Amazon Apps: Report
  5. Xiaomi’s Upcoming Foldable Might Pack Triple Rear Cameras, Shows Patent Application
  6. Twitter Says Doesn't Have Edit Button in Its Top Priorities, Support for Apple's Live Photos Upcoming
  7. Adobe August 2019 Security Patch Tackles Several Major Issues in Acrobat, Reader, Photoshop, Creative Cloud Desktop, Others
  8. Samsung Could Have a Smartphone With a Graphene Battery by 2021: Report
  9. Google, Facebook, Amazon to Testify in US Against French Digital Tax
  10. Twitter Launches Ashoka Chakra Emoji for 73rd Independence Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.