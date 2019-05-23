India PC Market Shrinks 8 Percent in Q1, HP Leads: IDC

With a market share of 28.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019, HP maintained its leadership position in the Indian personal computing (PC) market, which shrunk for the third straight quarter, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Thursday.

The market witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 8.3 percent with shipments reaching 2.15 million units in the first quarter of 2019, said the report.

Despite maintaining its leadership position in the market, HP saw a 9.7 percent YoY decline, mainly due to consumer segment that shrunk 21.3 per cent over the first quarter of last year.

Dell retained the second position with a 25.9 percent market share with a YoY growth of 2.2 percent and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 26.7 percent.

Lenovo remained at third position with a market share of 25.2 percent in Q1 of 2019 in India traditional PC market, observing a 6.2 percent YoY growth and a 29.2 percent sequential growth.

The India PC market remained weak outside big commercial deals due to weak consumer demand, high inventory from previous quarters and supply issues for Intel chips, IDC said.

The notebook category contributing 61.4 percent of the India PC market shipments witnessed a 9.8 percent YoY decline. Within notebooks, ultra-slim category, with a 25.3 percent share of the market, grew 86.5 percent.

"Spending towards ultra-slim notebooks is increasing due to factors like improved mobility due to thinness of the product and enhanced aesthetics," Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PCs, IDC India, said in a statement.