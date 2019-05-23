Technology News

India PC Market Shrinks 8 Percent in Q1, HP Leads: IDC

Despite maintaining its leadership position in the market, HP saw a 9.7 percent decline YoY.

By | Updated: 23 May 2019 17:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
India PC Market Shrinks 8 Percent in Q1, HP Leads: IDC

With a market share of 28.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019, HP maintained its leadership position in the Indian personal computing (PC) market, which shrunk for the third straight quarter, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Thursday.

The market witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 8.3 percent with shipments reaching 2.15 million units in the first quarter of 2019, said the report.

Despite maintaining its leadership position in the market, HP saw a 9.7 percent YoY decline, mainly due to consumer segment that shrunk 21.3 per cent over the first quarter of last year.

Dell retained the second position with a 25.9 percent market share with a YoY growth of 2.2 percent and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 26.7 percent.

Lenovo remained at third position with a market share of 25.2 percent in Q1 of 2019 in India traditional PC market, observing a 6.2 percent YoY growth and a 29.2 percent sequential growth.

The India PC market remained weak outside big commercial deals due to weak consumer demand, high inventory from previous quarters and supply issues for Intel chips, IDC said.

The notebook category contributing 61.4 percent of the India PC market shipments witnessed a 9.8 percent YoY decline. Within notebooks, ultra-slim category, with a 25.3 percent share of the market, grew 86.5 percent.

"Spending towards ultra-slim notebooks is increasing due to factors like improved mobility due to thinness of the product and enhanced aesthetics," Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PCs, IDC India, said in a statement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP, Dell, Lenovo
Fujifilm GFX 100 Medium Format Camera Launched, Features 102-Megapixel Sensor, In-Body Stabilisation, 4K Recording, and More
Honor Smartphones
India PC Market Shrinks 8 Percent in Q1, HP Leads: IDC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. How to Watch Election Results 2019 Live on Hotstar, SonyLiv, Jio, Voot, Others
  2. Google Search Gets a New Look on Mobile Devices
  3. This Could Be the World's First Smartphone With a 64-Megapixel Camera
  4. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  5. This Is Our First Official Look at Redmi K20
  6. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  7. 2019 iPhone Family Could Have As Many As 11 Different Variants
  8. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  9. Acer Unveils Updated Nitro 5, Swift 3 Laptops With 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen CPUs
  10. Tata Sky Cuts Prices of Its HD, SD Set-Top Boxes
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.