Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Dell, 3 Other Global Firms Named by India in $1 Billion Incentive Plan to Boost IT Products Manufacturing

Dell, 3 Other Global Firms Named by India in $1-Billion Incentive Plan to Boost IT Products Manufacturing

Under the plan, manufacturers get cashbacks of 1–4 percent of additional sales of locally made goods over four years.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 July 2021 10:27 IST
Dell, 3 Other Global Firms Named by India in $1-Billion Incentive Plan to Boost IT Products Manufacturing

Among the companies cleared by a government committee is Apple's primary supplier Foxconn

Highlights
  • The companies are expected to produce Rs. 1,61,000 crores of IT hardware
  • The plan is likely to help Apple assemble iPad tablets in India
  • India is now the world's second-biggest mobile maker after China

India on Thursday named Dell, Wistron's ICT, Flex,and Foxconn's Rising Stars as its choice of global companies in a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,470 crore) incentive plan to produce and boost exports of laptops, tablets and personal computers.

Ten Indian companies were also selected, including smartphone maker Lava and Dixon, which makes TVs for Xiaomi in India, the government said in a statement.

Under the plan, manufacturers get cash-backs of 1 percent to 4 percent of additional sales of locally made goods over four years, with 2019-2020 as the base year.

In the next four years these companies are expected to produce Rs. 1,61,000 crores of IT hardware and create more than 36,000 jobs, the government said.

The plan is also likely to help US tech giant Apple assemble some of its iPad tablets in India, Reuters previously reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy push in the electronics sector has prompted Apple suppliers Foxconn and Wistron to expand in India, and driven Pegatron to set up base there.

Modi's strategy, coupled with India's huge market, have also helped turned the country into the world's second-biggest mobile maker after China.

New Delhi wants to replicate the success of smartphone manufacturing with other electronics in a bid to cut imports.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell, Wistron, ICT, Flex, Foxconn, Rising Stars
Richard Branson Aims to Make Space Trip on July 11, Ahead of Jeff Bezos

Related Stories

Dell, 3 Other Global Firms Named by India in $1-Billion Incentive Plan to Boost IT Products Manufacturing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  4. Realme X2 Pro Users Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  6. Haseen Dillruba, Never Have I Ever, and More on Netflix in July
  7. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  8. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  9. NASA Is Offering Its Massive Software Catalogue for Free to the Public
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. NFT Art About Gender Transition by FEWOCiOUS Fetches $2.16 Million at Christie's
  2. Dell, 3 Other Global Firms Named by India in $1-Billion Incentive Plan to Boost IT Products Manufacturing
  3. Richard Branson Aims to Make Space Trip on July 11, Ahead of Jeff Bezos
  4. TikTok to Now Let Users Create Longer Videos of Up to 3 Minutes
  5. Florida Social Media Law Likely Violates Free Speech, Federal Judge Rules
  6. Google, Facebook to Face Negotiations With Media Group Authorised by Australian Regulator
  7. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 India Launch Set for July 14: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Realme Buds 2 Neo Earphones Launched in India Alongside Beard Trimmer, Hair Dryer: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin's Year So Far: Boom, Bust, and Bewildered
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Daily Fortune Pack Event Temporarily Taken Down
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com