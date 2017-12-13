iMac Pro Orders Open on December 14 in the US

After much anticipation, Apple has finally announces the pre-order date for the iMac Pro - its most powerful iMac. First unveiled at WWDC 2017 in June, it sports the same 5K Retina display that has already been available with the existing 27-inch iMac, but bears major improvements including up to 18-core CPU, 128GB RAM, and a 16GB Radeon Pro Vega 64 GPU. Apple will start taking orders for the iMac Pro in the US beginning Thursday, December 14, with a base price of $4,999 (approximately Rs. 3,22,400).

Unlike the original iMac variants that have quad-core processors, the iMac Pro is listed with 8-, 10- , 14-, and 18-core Intel Xeon chips. The base variant of the new iMac has 32GB of DDR ECC memory that is clocked at 2.6GHz. Additionally, there are options to pick up to 64GB and 128GB RAM. The 8-core and 10-core models will go on sale from Thursday, with higher core variants due to be available later in 2018, reports 9to5Mac.

Apple has provided 1TB SSD on the base variant of the iMac Pro, and you can also opt for a 2TB or 4TB storage to match your requirements. In terms of graphics, the new Mac machine has the Radeon Pro Vega GPU that by default comes with 8GB of video RAM and can be expanded with a 16GB configuration. The enhanced graphics support makes the iMac Pro a dedicated Mac desktop to build native virtual reality (VR) experiences.

On the connectivity front, the iMac Pro includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, SDXC card slot with support for UHS-II, four USB 3 ports, four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and an Ethernet port with data transfer support of up to 10Gb. There is also Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v4.2 to enable high-end wireless connectivity. Moreover, the new iMac Pro comes in a Space Gray paint job that is not just limited to its display but also extended to the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, and the optional Space Gray Magic Trackpad 2.

The colour distinction on the iMac Pro has also been extended to the bundled Lightning cable that comes in an all-black appearance. YouTuber Marques Brownlee showed the black Lightning cable in a preview video through his MKBHD channel. Though the previewed cable is technically identical to the cable that comes with an iPhone, iPad, or an existing iMac model and has a Lightning port on one end and a USB-A on the other one, the black design fills all the original white areas. This means you can see the aristocrat effect even when you see the Lightning port of the cable that has black colour design even around its pins.

Apple hasn't revealed whether the black-coloured Lightning cable will also be available separately. However, it would make sense to bundle the new offering, at least, with the Space Gray iPhone X.

Having said that, the new Lightning cable is so far exclusive to the iMac Pro that will go on sale later this month.