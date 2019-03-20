Technology News

iMac Pro Now Available With Up to 256GB RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 64X GPU

20 March 2019
iMac Pro Now Available With Up to 256GB RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 64X GPU

Updated iMac Pro is now available for orders in US and several other markets

Highlights

  • iMac Pro 256 RAM upgrade costs $5,200
  • iMac Pro comes with up to 2.3GHz 18-core Intel Xeon W processor
  • Apple has also launched upgraded iMac models

Apple has silently updated the configuration options for the iMac Pro. The Apple computer is not getting any CPU upgrades, but the Cupertino, California-based company has added new Radeon Pro Vega 64X as well as 256GB RAM option. With the new options, the top-line model of iMac Pro will be available at a hefty price tag of $15,927 (roughly Rs. 11,35,900) in the United States. The updated configurations seem to be live in all markets where Apple currently offers the build-to-order iMac Pro.

As per the Apple website, the consumers will now be able to add up to 256GB DDR4 RAM to their iMac Pro, up from previously available maximum of 128GB. The 256GB RAM upgrade will cost $5,200 (roughly Rs. 3,70,900). Also, the Radeon Pro Vega 64X GPU option has been listed with a price tag of $700 (roughly Rs. 50,000). Other configuration options remain unchanged. The new configuration options were first spotted by 9to5Mac.

To recall, Apple offers up to 2.3GHz 18-core Intel Xeon W processor and up to 4TB of SSD storage for the iMac Pro orders. The base model of the computer includes 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB of HBM2 memory, and 1TB SSD storage. The iMac Pro was originally unveiled back in June 2017 and went on sale in December 2017. The computer arrived in India in February last year.

The upgraded iMac Pro configuration options come on the heels of the launch of upgraded iMac models, which now include up to 9th generation octa-core Intel processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics. The updated iMac models are all set to go on sale in various markets, including India, from next week.

iMac Pro Now Available With Up to 256GB RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 64X GPU
