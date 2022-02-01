Apple is tipped to unveil a new iMac Pro in the coming months. Previously, Apple was expected to launch the iMac Pro this spring. However, a new report suggests that the launch could be delayed to the “summer.” The report comes from Ross Young, an analyst with Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). As per the report. the American tech giant is believed to feature Mini-LED backlighting in the rumoured iMac Pro. It is expected to replace the current Intel-based 27-inch iMac models.

Young summarised the report on Twitter, stating that DSCC does not expect the new iMac Pro to launch this spring. As mentioned earlier, it believes that iMac Pro will be released later in the summer. The summer launch could take place during the WWDC 2022 event that will take place in June. Apple is believed to have equipped the iMac Pro with Mini-LED backlighting. However, it is speculated to have fewer Mini-LEDs and Mini-LED zones in comparison to iPad or MacBook Pro.

Past reports have suggested that iMac Pro will be equipped with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. As mentioned earlier, it is believed to be replacing the Intel-based iMac models that have 27-inch displays. iMac Pro is tipped to sport dark bezels with a reduced bezel size.

The Cupertino-based company is reportedly planning to unveil several new devices in 2022, which includes the iMac Pro, Mac mini, a redesigned MacBook Air, and an entry-level MacBook Pro. Apple enthusiasts can also expect a new iPad Pro model with wireless charging support. It is also tipped to launch a 5G compatible iPhone SE successor in the first half of 2022. Apple has also been working on its first VR headset, which is expected to be unveiled during WWDC 2022. In addition, the company is expected to launch three new Apple Watch models this year.