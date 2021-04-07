Technology News
Apple's Upcoming Silicon-Powered iMac May Feature 'Really Big' Display: Report

The purported new display is tipped to be bigger that the current 27-inch iMac.

By ANI | Updated: 7 April 2021 12:22 IST
Currently, Apple sells a 21.5-inch iMac and a 27-inch iMac

Highlights
  • Current 27-inch iMac will be replaced with a considerably bigger display
  • Apple is additionally expected to power machine with its own processors
  • New iMacs might see new colour options similar to the new iPad Air

After introducing its M1 series last year, tech company Apple is now gearing up to bring its custom Silicon solution to the iMac.

There are new details on the design of the iMac. MacRumors reported a credible leaker as having shared that Apple's new iMac will highlight a ''really big'' display, bigger than the current 27-inch iMac.

Currently, Apple sells a 21.5-inch iMac and a 27-inch iMac. The organisation might be looking to replace both variants with an updated design and its new processors. Apple's desktop equivalent machines have not seen a significant design shift since 2012. According to MacRumors, the revamped iMac display is coined by the credible leaker l0vetodream.

The leaker was cited as saying that the organisation will replace the current 27-inch iMac with a considerably bigger display. The private tweet is translated to: "The iMac's screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one".

Previously, Apple's it was accounted for that the new iMac will highlight slimmer bezels, no metal chin, and would look more like the company's Pro Display XDR that includes a 32-inch show size.

While an update is an unquestionable requirement, Apple is additionally expected to power the machine with its own processors. It is also rumoured that the company working on chips with 16 high-power cores and four efficiency cores. In addition to this, the new iMacs might also see new colour options similar to the new iPad Air. 

Comments

Further reading: M1, Apple, iMac
