Apple has updated its 27-inch iMac with a fresh set of specifications. This includes 10th-generation Intel Core processors, newer AMD graphics, and 1080p FaceTime HD webcam, among others. The 27-inch iMac (2020) also has SSDs as standard storage across the line and features a “nano-texture glass” option for reduced reflection. However, there aren't any design changes that were anticipated (also rumoured) earlier. Apple has also brought SSDs as standard to its 21.5-inch iMac and announced a minor specs bump for its iMac Pro, with 10-core Intel processors.

27-inch iMac (2020), 21.5-inch iMac (2020), and iMac Pro (2020) price in India

The 27-inch iMac (2020) carries a starting price of Rs. 1,69,990, while the 21.5-inch iMac (2020) and iMac Pro (2020) are starting at Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 4,64,900, respectively. All these new models will be available for purchase in India through Apple Authorised Resellers later this month. Moreover, customers will get configure-to-order options.

In the US, the 27-inch iMac (2020) starts at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,34,800), whereas the 21.5-inch iMac (2020) carries a starting price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,300) and the iMac Pro (2020) begins at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,74,500).

27-inch iMac (2020) specifications, features

Apple has introduced the 27-inch iMac (2020) model with the 6- and 8-core 10th-generation Intel processors and provided professionals with the option to even pick a 10-core processor model, with Turbo Boost speeds hitting 5GHz. It is touted to deliver up to 65 percent faster CPU performance. Also, the Cupertino-based company has doubled the memory capacity for up to 128GB with a frequency of 2,666MHz. There are also next-generation AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics with up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Apple claims that when compared to the previous-generation 27-inch iMac, the new model delivers up to 55 percent faster graphics performance.

In addition to the new processing and graphics performances, the updated 27-inch iMac has SSDs across the line, with 256GB SSD in the base configuration. This means that you'll get read/ write speeds of up to 3.4GB per second. There is also an 8TB SSD option for users who need a huge amount of storage.

To recall, the earlier 27-inch iMac had Fusion Drives over SSDs in the standard configurations. There is still an option to go with a 1TB Fusion Drive over the base, 256GB SSD option at no additional cost.

The 27-inch iMac (2020) also comes with the Apple T2 Security Chip that is claimed to provide “on-the-fly data encryption” and each time checks that software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with. The new chip also includes an updated image signal processor (ISP) that helps enable tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection through the 1080p FaceTime HD webcam. Further, it also enables a variable equaliser to complement the improved webcam.

Apple has provided a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam on the updated 27-inch iMac

Apple has provided a “studio-quality microphone array” with a total of three microphones for capturing an enhanced audio experience during FaceTime calls, podcast recordings, and video chats. Also, the 27-inch iMac update brings Retina 5K display with True Tone technology. The display panel also has 500 nits of brightness and support for P3 wide colour gamut. Additionally, there is the nano-texture glass option that is meant for better viewing even under indirect sunlight or in a bright room.

That said, if you're looking for any charges in the design, the 27-inch iMac (2020) won't please you as it looks identical to its predecessor. Some reports in the past suggested an iMac redesign this year, but Apple hasn't offered clarity on that front. It seems like you may need to wait for some months to see a fresh-looking iMac.

The 21.5-inch iMac has also received SSDs as standard, with the option to go up to 1TB. Similarly, the iMac Pro standard variant has been updated with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor.

