Technology News
loading

27-Inch iMac Refreshed With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors, 1080p Webcam

The 27-inch Apple iMac (2020) carries a starting price of Rs. 1,69,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 August 2020 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
27-Inch iMac Refreshed With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors, 1080p Webcam

The 27-inch iMac (2020) comes with a “nano-texture glass” option that helps reduce reflection

Highlights
  • Apple will start selling its new 27-inch iMac in India later this month
  • It comes with SSDs as standard, with up to 8TB option
  • Apple has also updated 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro

Apple has updated its 27-inch iMac with a fresh set of specifications. This includes 10th-generation Intel Core processors, newer AMD graphics, and 1080p FaceTime HD webcam, among others. The 27-inch iMac (2020) also has SSDs as standard storage across the line and features a “nano-texture glass” option for reduced reflection. However, there aren't any design changes that were anticipated (also rumoured) earlier. Apple has also brought SSDs as standard to its 21.5-inch iMac and announced a minor specs bump for its iMac Pro, with 10-core Intel processors.

27-inch iMac (2020), 21.5-inch iMac (2020), and iMac Pro (2020) price in India

The 27-inch iMac (2020) carries a starting price of Rs. 1,69,990, while the 21.5-inch iMac (2020) and iMac Pro (2020) are starting at Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 4,64,900, respectively. All these new models will be available for purchase in India through Apple Authorised Resellers later this month. Moreover, customers will get configure-to-order options.

In the US, the 27-inch iMac (2020) starts at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,34,800), whereas the 21.5-inch iMac (2020) carries a starting price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,300) and the iMac Pro (2020) begins at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,74,500).

27-inch iMac (2020) specifications, features

Apple has introduced the 27-inch iMac (2020) model with the 6- and 8-core 10th-generation Intel processors and provided professionals with the option to even pick a 10-core processor model, with Turbo Boost speeds hitting 5GHz. It is touted to deliver up to 65 percent faster CPU performance. Also, the Cupertino-based company has doubled the memory capacity for up to 128GB with a frequency of 2,666MHz. There are also next-generation AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics with up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Apple claims that when compared to the previous-generation 27-inch iMac, the new model delivers up to 55 percent faster graphics performance.

In addition to the new processing and graphics performances, the updated 27-inch iMac has SSDs across the line, with 256GB SSD in the base configuration. This means that you'll get read/ write speeds of up to 3.4GB per second. There is also an 8TB SSD option for users who need a huge amount of storage.

To recall, the earlier 27-inch iMac had Fusion Drives over SSDs in the standard configurations. There is still an option to go with a 1TB Fusion Drive over the base, 256GB SSD option at no additional cost.

The 27-inch iMac (2020) also comes with the Apple T2 Security Chip that is claimed to provide “on-the-fly data encryption” and each time checks that software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with. The new chip also includes an updated image signal processor (ISP) that helps enable tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection through the 1080p FaceTime HD webcam. Further, it also enables a variable equaliser to complement the improved webcam.

apple imac 27 inch 2020 image Apple iMac

Apple has provided a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam on the updated 27-inch iMac

 

Apple has provided a “studio-quality microphone array” with a total of three microphones for capturing an enhanced audio experience during FaceTime calls, podcast recordings, and video chats. Also, the 27-inch iMac update brings Retina 5K display with True Tone technology. The display panel also has 500 nits of brightness and support for P3 wide colour gamut. Additionally, there is the nano-texture glass option that is meant for better viewing even under indirect sunlight or in a bright room.

That said, if you're looking for any charges in the design, the 27-inch iMac (2020) won't please you as it looks identical to its predecessor. Some reports in the past suggested an iMac redesign this year, but Apple hasn't offered clarity on that front. It seems like you may need to wait for some months to see a fresh-looking iMac.

The 21.5-inch iMac has also received SSDs as standard, with the option to go up to 1TB. Similarly, the iMac Pro standard variant has been updated with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 27 inch iMac 2020 price in India, 27 inch iMac 2020 specifications, 27 inch iMac 2020, 27 inch iMac, 21.5 inch iMac 2020, iMac Pro 2020, iMac, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 Update With OnePlus Buds Support, Clock Styles, More
Google-Fitbit Deal Hits Roadblock as EU Regulators Open Probe
27-Inch iMac Refreshed With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors, 1080p Webcam
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  2. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  3. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  5. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  6. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Acer Swift 3 With 10th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU Launched in India
  9. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  10. Hisense Launches 4K, Full-HD TV Range in India With Built-In Chromecast
#Latest Stories
  1. FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer Reveals ‘Rewind’, Details Several Other Features
  2. Realme C15 Surfaces on Company’s India Website, May Launch Soon
  3. Apple Says It Has No Interest in Buying TikTok
  4. OxygenOS 11 Open Beta to Release Soon, Final Developer's Preview Coming on August 10: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau
  5. Google-Fitbit Deal Hits Roadblock as EU Regulators Open Probe
  6. 27-Inch iMac Refreshed With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors, 1080p Webcam
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 Update With OnePlus Buds Support, Clock Styles, More
  8. NASA Astronauts Describe Descent in SpaceX Dragon Capsule, 'Sounds Like an Animal'
  9. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  10. SpaceX Completes Test Flight of Starship Mars Rocket Prototype
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com