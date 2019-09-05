Acer on Wednesday unveiled new laptops, Chromebooks, and other devices ahead of the public opening of the IFA 2019 tech fair in Berlin. The newly introduced Acer devices include ConceptD Pro notebooks featuring Nvidia Quadro GPUs, 14-inch Swift 5 notebook, 14-inch Swift 3 notebook, Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook, and four new Chromebooks. All new laptops will be available to the consumers in Q3 and Q4 of this year. In addition to the new laptops, Acer also announced C250i portable LED projector, Planet9 e-sports platform, and Nitro XV3 series monitors.

Starting with the new ConceptD Pro notebook that will join the ConceptD branded laptops and desktop in the company's portfolio. The ConceptD brand was introduced back in April this year and is meant for professional content creators. Acer says the new ConceptD Pro lineup is not only meant for content creators, but also for AI engineers and software developers. There are a total four new ConceptD Pro laptops – 17.3-inch ConceptD 9 Pro, 15.6-inch ConceptD 7 Pro, ConceptD 5 Pro in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screen sizes, and the ConceptD 3 Pro. Acer is also updating the existing ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 3 laptops with new GPUs.

According to Acer, ConceptD 9 Pro will go on sale in EMEA in November starting at EUR 5,499 (roughly Rs. 4,36,000). The ConceptD 7 Pro will be available in EMEA in November as well, starting at EUR 2,599 (roughly Rs. 2,06,000). The ConceptD 5 Pro will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 2,499 (roughly Rs. 2,00,000), whereas ConceptD 3 Pro will go on sale in EMEA in November starting at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000). The updated ConceptD 5 will reach stores in EMEA in September starting at EUR 1,999 and the updated ConceptD 3 will reach the stores in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 95,000).

Acer Swift 5 laptop

Moving on the new Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops, both 14-inch Swift 5 and 14-inch Swift 3 now include 10-gen Intel Core processors. The Acer Swift 5 will go on sale in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 71,000), whereas the Acer Swift 3 will be available in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 47,500).

The new Acer Predator Triton 300 is meant for mainstream gamers. It uses up to 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and packs a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS screen, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, Wi-Fi 6. The Triton 300 will also support up to two 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and up to a 2TB hard drive. Additionally, Acer has also upgraded the display in its Predator Triton 500 and it now packs a 300Hz 15.6-inch full-HD panel. The Predator Triton 300 will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) and the new Predator Triton 500 will go on sale in EMEA in November starting at EUR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,14,000).

Acer Predator Triton 300 laptop

Acer has also introduced four new Chromebooks – 15-6-inch Chromebook 315, 14-inch Chromebook 314, 11.6-inch Chromebook 311, and 11.6-inch Chromebook Spin 311. Out of the four the Chromebook Spin 311, as the name suggests, has a convertible 360-degree design.

The company says Acer Chromebook 315 will go on sale in EMEA in October starting at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 26,000), whereas the Chromebook 314 will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,700). The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Chromebook 311 will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,800), respectively.

Alongside the new laptops, Acer has also introduced the new C250i portable LED projector that will retail starting January 2020 in EMEA at EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 43,000). The company is also bringing an e-sports platform called Planet9. It is currently in closed beta and will enter open beta on January 30, 2020. Lastly, the Taiwanese company has launched four new monitors in its Nitro XV3 series with up to WQHD resolution.