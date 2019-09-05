Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer ConceptD Pro Series, Predator Triton 300, Swift 5 Laptops, New Chromebooks Launched at IFA 2019

Acer ConceptD Pro Series, Predator Triton 300, Swift 5 Laptops, New Chromebooks Launched at IFA 2019

Acer has also launched new monitors in its Nitro XV3 series.

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 13:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Acer ConceptD Pro Series, Predator Triton 300, Swift 5 Laptops, New Chromebooks Launched at IFA 2019

Acer says ConceptD Pro series packs Nvidia Quadro GPUs

Highlights
  • Acer has introduced four new Chromebooks, including a convertible
  • Acer’s new Swift laptops come with 10th-gen Intel core processors
  • The company is also bringing a portable LED projector

Acer on Wednesday unveiled new laptops, Chromebooks, and other devices ahead of the public opening of the IFA 2019 tech fair in Berlin. The newly introduced Acer devices include ConceptD Pro notebooks featuring Nvidia Quadro GPUs, 14-inch Swift 5 notebook, 14-inch Swift 3 notebook, Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook, and four new Chromebooks. All new laptops will be available to the consumers in Q3 and Q4 of this year. In addition to the new laptops, Acer also announced C250i portable LED projector, Planet9 e-sports platform, and Nitro XV3 series monitors.

Starting with the new ConceptD Pro notebook that will join the ConceptD branded laptops and desktop in the company's portfolio. The ConceptD brand was introduced back in April this year and is meant for professional content creators. Acer says the new ConceptD Pro lineup is not only meant for content creators, but also for AI engineers and software developers. There are a total four new ConceptD Pro laptops – 17.3-inch ConceptD 9 Pro, 15.6-inch ConceptD 7 Pro, ConceptD 5 Pro in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screen sizes, and the ConceptD 3 Pro.  Acer is also updating the existing ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 3 laptops with new GPUs.

According to Acer, ConceptD 9 Pro will go on sale in EMEA in November starting at EUR 5,499 (roughly Rs. 4,36,000). The ConceptD 7 Pro will be available in EMEA in November as well, starting at EUR 2,599 (roughly Rs. 2,06,000). The ConceptD 5 Pro will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 2,499 (roughly Rs. 2,00,000), whereas ConceptD 3 Pro will go on sale in EMEA in November starting at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000). The updated ConceptD 5 will reach stores in EMEA in September starting at EUR 1,999 and the updated ConceptD 3 will reach the stores in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 95,000).

acer swift 5 gadgets 360 full Acer Swift 5

Acer Swift 5 laptop

 

Moving on the new Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops, both 14-inch Swift 5 and 14-inch Swift 3 now include 10-gen Intel Core processors. The Acer Swift 5 will go on sale in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 71,000), whereas the Acer Swift 3 will be available in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 47,500).

The new Acer Predator Triton 300 is meant for mainstream gamers. It uses up to 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and packs a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS screen, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, Wi-Fi 6. The Triton 300 will also support up to two 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and up to a 2TB hard drive. Additionally, Acer has also upgraded the display in its Predator Triton 500 and it now packs a 300Hz 15.6-inch full-HD panel. The Predator Triton 300 will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) and the new Predator Triton 500 will go on sale in EMEA in November starting at EUR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,14,000).

acer predator triton 300 full Acer Predator Triton 300

Acer Predator Triton 300 laptop

 

Acer has also introduced four new Chromebooks – 15-6-inch Chromebook 315, 14-inch Chromebook 314, 11.6-inch Chromebook 311, and 11.6-inch Chromebook Spin 311. Out of the four the Chromebook Spin 311, as the name suggests, has a convertible 360-degree design.

The company says Acer Chromebook 315 will go on sale in EMEA in October starting at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 26,000), whereas the Chromebook 314 will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,700). The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Chromebook 311 will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,800), respectively.

Alongside the new laptops, Acer has also introduced the new C250i portable LED projector that will retail starting January 2020 in EMEA at EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 43,000). The company is also bringing an e-sports platform called Planet9. It is currently in closed beta and will enter open beta on January 30, 2020. Lastly, the Taiwanese company has launched four new monitors in its Nitro XV3 series with up to WQHD resolution.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IFA 2019, Acer, Acer ConceptD Pro, Acer Swift 5, Acer Swift 3, Acer Predator Triton 300, Acer C250i
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Casts Will Poulter in the Lead: Report
Apple's Largest Store in Japan to Open on Saturday in Tokyo
Honor Smartphones
Acer ConceptD Pro Series, Predator Triton 300, Swift 5 Laptops, New Chromebooks Launched at IFA 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Plans, Price, Launch Time Today: Details You Need to Know
  2. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  5. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  9. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander Completes Second De-Orbiting Move: ISRO
  10. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discount on Motorola One Vision, More Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE Successor May Be Launched in 2020 for Emerging Markets: Report
  2. The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Reveals Release Date in New Trailer for Manoj Bajpayee-Led Series
  3. Apple's Largest Store in Japan to Open on Saturday in Tokyo
  4. Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Smartphones Launched in India: Price Specifications
  5. Acer ConceptD Pro Series, Predator Triton 300, Swift 5 Laptops, New Chromebooks Launched at IFA 2019
  6. Asus Launches New ProArt Series Desktop, Laptop, Monitor; Teases Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display: IFA 2019
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Price, Launch Time Today: Details You Need to Know
  8. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Casts Will Poulter in the Lead: Report
  9. WhatsApp Testing Audio Playback Feature in Notifications on iOS: Report
  10. Facebook Users' Phone Numbers Exposed in Online Database, Nearly Half a Billion of Them: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.