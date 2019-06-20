Technology News
loading

IBM Said to Be Set to Win Unconditional EU Okay for $34-Billion Red Hat Deal

IBM is seeking to expand its subscription-based software offerings via the deal.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 13:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
IBM Said to Be Set to Win Unconditional EU Okay for $34-Billion Red Hat Deal

US tech giant International Business Machines is set to secure unconditional EU approval for its $34 billion bid for software company Red Hat, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

IBM is seeking to expand its subscription-based software offerings via the deal, its biggest to date, to counter slowing software sales and waning demand for mainframe servers.

It would also help it catch up with Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the fast growing cloud computing business.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by June 27, and IBM declined to comment.

Founded in 1993, Red Hat specialises in Linux operating systems, the most popular type of open-source software and an alternative to proprietary software made by Microsoft.

US regulatory authorities gave the green light to the deal last month without demanding concessions.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IBM, EU, Red Hat
Oppo to Unveil Under-Screen Selfie Camera Technology at MWC Shanghai Next Week: Report
Audio-Technica ATH-CK200BT Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,890
Honor Smartphones
IBM Said to Be Set to Win Unconditional EU Okay for $34-Billion Red Hat Deal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. This Startup Wants to Make Internet Access More Affordable Than Jio
  2. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India in '4 Weeks', Xiaomi Says
  4. Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7
  5. Saregama Carvaan 2.0 With 5,000 Preloaded Songs, Wi-Fi Launched
  6. Asus ZenFone 6 Passes Flip Camera Durability Test With Flying Colours
  7. Motorola One Vision With 21:9 Display, 48-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  8. Truecaller Voice VoIP Calling Feature Now Rolling Out on Android
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Explorer Programme Teased by Xiaomi for India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.