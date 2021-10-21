Technology News
loading

IBM Revenue Misses on Weakness in Legacy Infrastructure Unit

The weakness at IBM's "supposedly high-growth areas is more problematic" than the revenue miss, an analyst said.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 October 2021 12:23 IST
IBM Revenue Misses on Weakness in Legacy Infrastructure Unit

Revenue at cloud software unit was up 2.5 percent at $5.69 billion (roughly Rs. 42,530 crores)

Highlights
  • IBM CFO Kavanaugh said demand dropped at the systems business
  • Total revenue rose to $17.62 billion (roughly Rs. 1,31,700 crores)
  • IBM earned $2.52 (roughly Rs. 190) per share on an adjusted basis

IBM on Wednesday missed market estimates for quarterly revenue as its managed infrastructure business suffered from a decline in orders ahead of a spinoff next month, sending its shares down 4% in extended trading. The lower-margin, legacy unit provides technical support to IBM's clients and has shrunk in recent years as companies moved to the cloud, becoming a drag on Big Blue's earnings.

"As we issued the effective date for the spin-off of our managed infrastructure business, our clients paused all new project activities at the end of September and that impacted us here," Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said in an interview.

Revenue at the global technology services unit, which houses the business set to be called Kyndryl after the spinoff, fell 4.8 percent to $6.15 billion (roughly Rs. 45,960 crores) in the third quarter ended September 30.

Kavanaugh also said demand dropped at the systems business, home to IBM's mainframe computers, as the end of the product cycle neared, driving a 12 percent fall in the unit's revenue.

The slowdown in the legacy business has prompted 110-year-old IBM to shift focus to hybrid-cloud, an area where it sees a $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 74,73,470 crores) market opportunity, to boost growth and better compete with Amazon and Microsoft.

Revenue at the cloud and cognitive software unit was up 2.5 percent at $5.69 billion (roughly Rs. 42,530 crores) but missed analysts' estimates of $5.77 billion (roughly Rs. 43,130 crores), according to Refinitiv data.

The weakness at IBM's "supposedly high-growth areas is more problematic" than the revenue miss, said Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri.

Total revenue rose slightly to $17.62 billion (roughly Rs. 1,31,700 crores), missing expectations of $17.77 billion (roughly Rs. 1,32,850 crores).

But IBM's revenue adjusted for the Kyndryl spinoff was 2.5 percent higher, helped in part by firmer demand for its consulting services from enterprises digitizing their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBM earned $2.52 (roughly Rs. 190) per share on an adjusted basis, compared with estimates of $2.50 (roughly Rs. 185).

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IBM
Redmi Smart TV X With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched; Redmi Router AX1800 Debuts as Well

Related Stories

IBM Revenue Misses on Weakness in Legacy Infrastructure Unit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  3. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  4. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T Get New Update With Files by Google App
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Deals on Laptops
  7. Android 12 First Impressions: Fresh, New and Promising
  8. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  9. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  10. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Collections Feature Arrives for Business Users, New Control Bar in PiP Mode Spotted
  2. IBM Revenue Misses on Weakness in Legacy Infrastructure Unit
  3. Redmi Smart TV X With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched; Redmi Router AX1800 Debuts as Well
  4. Tesla Says New Factories Will Need Time to Ramp Up, Posts Record Revenue Due to Record Deliveries
  5. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Get New OxygenOS Update With Files by Google App, Latest Security Patch
  6. Facebook's Name-Change Will Not Deter Lawmaker or Regulatory Scrutiny: Experts
  7. Facebook, WhatsApp Failed But Twitter Managed To Curb Conspiracy Theories During Pandemic: Study
  8. YouTube Music to Start Becoming Audio-Only for Free Listeners
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions Unveiled; Galaxy Buds 2 Get Maison Kitsuné Edition
  10. Bitcoin Marks All-Time High of Over $67,000; Ether, Dogecoin Jump on Gain-Wagon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com