IBM Rides Cloud Computing to Record Highest Quarterly Sales Growth in Over 2 Years

CFO James Kavanaugh said cloud spending by clients in retail, manufacturing, and travel in the US was picking up.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2021 12:34 IST
Total revenue rose nearly 1 percent to $17.73 billion (roughly Rs. 1,32,500 crores) in the quarter

Highlights
  • Sales from its cloud computing services jumped 21 percent
  • Big Blue recorded a sales decline in global technology services
  • Mainframe saw strong traction from the financial services industry

International Business Machines recorded highest quarterly sales growth in more two years and beat Wall Street targets on Monday, boosted by its bets in the high-margin cloud computing business.

Shares of the Dow component, which have gained nearly 6 percent so far this year, were up more than 3 percent in extended trading.

Finance chief James Kavanaugh said cloud spending by clients in retail, manufacturing, and travel industries in the United States was picking up after the initial pandemic-driven slump.

Sales from its cloud computing services jumped 21 percent to $6.5 billion (roughly Rs. 48,560 crores) in the quarter. The 109-year-old firm is preparing to split itself into two public companies, with the namesake firm narrowing its focus on the so-called hybrid cloud, where it sees a $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 74,72,750 crores) market opportunity.

Big Blue recorded a sales decline in global technology services, its largest unit, but that was largely offset by a rise in revenue in the remaining three units, including a surprise growth in the business that hosts mainframe computers.

Mainframe saw strong traction from the financial services industry, where its banking clients shopped for more capacity as trading volumes soared during the retail trading frenzy, CFO Kavanaugh said.

"I am glad to see that strategic projects, which are IBM's bread and butter, are coming back," said Patrick Moorhead, analysts at Moor Insights & Strategy, adding that systems and global business services growth was a surprise.

"This is a good start to the year for the company who is all-in on the cloud."

Total revenue rose nearly 1 percent to $17.73 billion (roughly Rs. 1,32,500 crores) in the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $17.35 billion (roughly Rs. 1,29,650 crores), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $955 million (roughly Rs. 7,140 crores), or $1.06 (roughly Rs. 80) per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.18 billion (roughly Rs. 8,820 crores), or $1.31 (roughly Rs. 100) per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.77 (roughly Rs. 130) per share, beating market expectation of $1.63 (roughly Rs. 120).

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Further reading: James Kavanaugh, IBM
