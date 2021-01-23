Technology News
loading

IBM Hit by Rare Sales Decline in Software Units, Posts Disappointing Quarterly Revenue

IBM is preparing to split itself into two public companies.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 January 2021 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
IBM Hit by Rare Sales Decline in Software Units, Posts Disappointing Quarterly Revenue

IBM is preparing to split itself into two public companies

Highlights
  • IBM clients shied away from longer-term deals due to COVID-19
  • Revenue from IBM's cloud-computing business rose 10 percent
  • Sales from IBM cloud and cognitive declined 4.5 percent

IBM missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by a rare sales decline in its software unit as clients shied away from longer-term deals due to pandemic-induced economic uncertainty.

The 109-year-old firm is preparing to split itself into two public companies and the namesake firm will focus on the so-called hybrid cloud, where companies use a combination of their own datacenters and leased resources to manage and process data.

Revenue from its cloud-computing business rose 10 percent to a record $7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 54,750 crores) in the fourth quarter, with IBM saying it is confident of returning to sales growth in 2021 and expected revenue to grow in mid-single digits after the separation.

That was not enough to convince investors, however, as the company's shares dropped 6.7 percent to $122.98 (roughly Rs. 9,000) in extended trading after IBM's fourth consecutive quarter of sales decline.

"Our performance reflects the fact that our clients continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic and broader uncertainty of the macro environment," said Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna, who took helm last April.

"This puts additional pressure on larger software transactions this quarter and project delays in some services engagements."

Sales from cloud and cognitive, which houses IBM's software offerings and its biggest unit, declined 4.5 percent to $6.8 billion (roughly Rs. 49,640 crores) after two years of growth.

Still, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters an accelerated move to cloud by businesses, a sales rebound in the global business services unit and a weaker dollar make the company confident of returning to revenue growth this year.

Total revenue fell 6.5 percent to $20.37 billion (roughly Rs. 1,48,700 crores), missing analysts' average estimate of $20.67 billion (roughly Rs. 1,50,800 crores), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, IBM earned $2.07 (roughly Rs. 150) per share, above estimates of $1.79 (roughly Rs. 130).

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IBM, Arvind Krishna, IBM revenue
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google CEOs Invited to EU Hearing on Big Tech on February 1

Related Stories

IBM Hit by Rare Sales Decline in Software Units, Posts Disappointing Quarterly Revenue
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount With This Offer
  2. Beeper Brings 15 Chat Apps Including iMessage Into a Single Inbox
  3. Alphabet Shutting Down Loon, That Used Balloon Alternative to Cell Towers
  4. Realme C20 With Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. LG K42 With a Military-Grade Build, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  7. Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Include 6GB RAM
  8. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  9. Honor Refreshes MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs
  10. Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 Spotted on India Support Page
#Latest Stories
  1. IBM Hit by Rare Sales Decline in Software Units, Posts Disappointing Quarterly Revenue
  2. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google CEOs Invited to EU Hearing on Big Tech on February 1
  3. TikTok Asked to Block Users With Unverified Age in Italy Following Death of 10-Year-Old Girl
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy M02 Spotted on India Support Page; Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores
  6. Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  7. Signal App Getting Features That Mimic WhatsApp Experience
  8. Samsung Said to Consider $10-Billion Texas Chipmaking Plant
  9. Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Up for Reservations Ahead of Launch
  10. Apple Said to Plan Thinner MacBook Air With MagSafe Charger in Mac Lineup Reboot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com