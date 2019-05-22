Technology News

Huawei MateBook X Pro Removed From Microsoft Store Following US Blacklisting

Microsoft's potential Windows ban could also affect Huawei's server solutions.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 16:01 IST
Complying to US President Donald Trump's executive order to crack down on Chinese tech companies, software giant Microsoft has removed a Huawei laptop from its store, while remaining silent on the potential Windows ban.

The Microsoft Store listing for the MateBook X Pro mysteriously disappeared over the weekend and searching for any Huawei hardware shows no results at the Microsoft Store, The Verge reported on Tuesday. The report adds that Microsoft's retail stores are still selling MateBook X Pro units that are in stock.

Microsoft's potential Windows ban could also affect Huawei's server solutions. Microsoft and Huawei both operate a hybrid cloud solution for Microsoft's Azure stack, using Microsoft-certified Huawei servers.

Over the weekend, Google cut off Huawei's Android license but Microsoft stayed silent on whether it will prevent the Chinese company from obtaining Windows licenses.

For now, Huawei has been granted a 90-day extension to provide software updates to Android-powered handsets and maintain "continued operation of existing networks and equipment".

However, this narrow extension does not seem to apply to Windows licenses for laptops, the report added.

US-based chip-makers Intel and Qualcomm would also need to follow the latest US government order.

Written with inputs from IANS

