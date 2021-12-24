Technology News
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Huawei Smart Glasses Launched

The new Huawei Smart Glasses run on the company’s HarmonyOS.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2021 16:43 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MateBook X Pro comes with 14.2-inch display, which is larger than its predecessor

Highlights
  • Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is priced at CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,11,900)
  • Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 brings improvements over its predecessor
  • Huawei Smart Glasses offer up to 6 hours of mixed usage

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 notebook has been launched in China. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors and comes with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop is the successor of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 that was launched earlier this year and brings improvements on the charging and thermal front, as well as the trackpad. The company also launched a new pair of smart glasses featuring a detachable design in China. Called the Huawei Smart Glasses, they run on the company's HarmonyOS software and allow the wearer to check their messages, change media, control calls, and even monitor their posture.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 price

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is priced at CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,11,900) for the Intel Core i5 model with 16GB and 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Intel Core i7 model with 16GB model with 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 10,499 (roughly Rs. 1,23,700) while the 1TB variant is priced at CNY 12,499 (roughly Rs. 1,47,300). Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is available in Emerald, Silver, and Space Gray colour options and will go on sale in China on January 6, according to the company's website.

Huawei Smart Glasses pricing

Huawei Smart Glasses are priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the transparent optical glass version, while the ‘sunglasses' version is priced slightly higher at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,000). The glasses are already listed for sale on the company's website.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 specifications

The new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 comes with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor or an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor. The laptop is paired with 12GB of RAM and comes in 512GB and 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD storage options. Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, according to the company.

The laptop sports a 14.2-inch (3,120x2,080 pixels) LTPS display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.5 percent. The multi-touch touchscreen display comes with P3 wide colour gamut support and supports a maximum brightness of 500 nits, according to Huawei. Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 comes with a 710p webcam, and sports six speakers and four microphones.

On the connectivity front, Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1 support. It has four USB Type-C ports with data, charging and DisplayPort support, as well as a 3.5mm jack. It is equipped with a fingerprint reader on the power button and a pressure-sensitive trackpad which allows for gestures for taking screenshots, screen recording, brightness, playback, and volume.

The older Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 was launched with a smaller display than the new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, which also boasts improvements to charging and thermal management on the new model with a Shark Fin fan cooling system. The laptop comes with a 60Wh battery, according to Huawei. Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 measures 31x22.1x1.5cm and weights approximately 1.38kg.

huawei smart glasses huawei huawei smart glasses

Huawei smart glasses are available in three style options — Classic (half-rim), Pilot (square) and Retro (round)
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Smart Glasses specifications

The new Huawei Smart Glasses come with a detachable design with replaceable frames, made of stainless steel. It comes in three frame styles — Classic (half-rim), Pilot (square) and Retro (round). The company has also launched a sunglasses version of Huawei Smart Glasses. They both feature stereo speakers located around the wearer's ears.

Users are able to check their messages, the weather, their agenda, and travel information, according to the company's website. Huawei is also touting the ability of these glasses to monitor the wearer's posture, to provide warnings of risk to cervical spine health, according to the company's website.

Huawei Smart Glasses feature Bluetooth 5.2 support and the company's HarmonyOS operating system, which allows the glasses to connect to up to two devices simultaneously. The glasses support tap, long press and swipe gestures that allow users to summon voice assistants, adjust volume and change tracks to manage their calls. It supports SBC and AAC codecs, according to the company.

The new Huawei Smart Glasses are equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope and a capacitive sensor. They are IPX4 rated which means they can survive small splashes of water. The company is promising 6 hours of mixed usage, or 4.5 hours of voice calls on a single charge and the glasses' 85mAh battery can be charged magnetically via a pogo pin charger, according to the company.

Comments

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, Huawei Smart Glasses, Huawei, Huawei MateBook X Pro Laptop, Smart Glasses, MateBook X Pro 2022 Specifications, Huawei Smart Glasses Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
