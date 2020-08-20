Technology News
Huawei MateBook X With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU, Pressure Sensitive Touchpad Launched

Huawei MateBook X comes in three configurations starting from CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 86,700).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 August 2020 15:08 IST
Huawei MateBook X comes in four colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei MateBook X launched in China
  • Huawei MateBook X has a web cam that be hidden away
  • It is backed by a 42Wh battery

Huawei MateBook X has been launched in China after the Huawei MateBook Pro X was unveiled in February this year. The MateBook X boasts of a pressure sensitive track pad and a sleeker and more light weight form factor. It comes in multiple configurations and can be equipped with up to a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. The Huawei MateBook X comes in four colour options and a taller 3:2 aspect ratio display. It has a Magnesium aluminium alloy body that gives the laptop a premium feel.

Huawei MateBook X price

The Huawei MateBook X comes in three configurations. The Core i5/ 8GB/ 512GB model is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 86,700), the Core i5/ 16GB/ 512GB variant is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 97,500), and lastly, the Core i7/ 16GB/ 512GB variant is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lacs). The Huawei MateBook X is currently on pre-order via Vmall and comes in four colour options including green, grey, silver, and what seems to be rose gold. Official sale will start from August 24.

International availability for the Huawei MateBook X is currently unknown.

Huawei MateBook X specifications, features

The Huawei MateBook X comes with Windows 10 Home Edition pre-installed. It features a 13-inch touch screen with 3,000x2,000 pixels resolution, 90 percent screen to body ratio, and 3:2 aspect ratio. It supports peak brightness of 400 nits and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. The Huawei MateBook X can be equipped with up to a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U CPU and Intel UHD Graphics. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM clocked at 2,133MHz and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Huawei has fitted the MateBook X with a 42Wh battery and four speakers with two microphones. Connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0. It has an Island-style keyboard and a pressure sensitive multi-touch track pad. In terms of dimensions, the Huawei MateBook X measures 284.4x206.7x13.6mm and weighs just over 1kg.

It comes with Huawei Share that allows Huawei phone owners to “clone” their phones on the laptop by simply placing it on the track pad. The phone can then be operated from the laptop in real-time. It allows for transferring files, editing documents, as well as making and receiving calls.

Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 3000x2000 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.00 kg
