Huawei MateBook D (2018) With 8th Gen Intel Processors Launched: Price, Specifications

 
28 December 2017
Huawei MateBook D (2018) With 8th Gen Intel Processors Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • All three variants are powered by 8th gen Core i5 and Core i7 processors
  • The notebook borrows the metal unibody design from its predecessor
  • It has a battery life of 10 hours, movie playback of 8.5 hours

Chinese electronics and telecommunications giant Huawei has refreshed its MateBook D notebook with updated specifications. The new MateBook D (2018) runs Windows 10 and comes with 8th generation Intel Core processors and an improved GPU.

As we mentioned, Huawei has launched the latest Matebook D (2018) which succeeds the original variant launched in May this year. Huawei had also announced MateBook X and MateBook E alongside the MateBook D earlier this year. The notebook is based on Windows 10 OS.

Huawei MateBook D (2018) specifications

The new MateBook D (2018) borrows the metal unibody design from its predecessor. The notebook sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) with 83 percent screen ratio. It is now powered by the new 8th generation Intel Core i5, i7 processors and a new dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX150. The GPU is a significant upgrade over last year's Nvidia GeForce 940MX. The notebook comes in three variants - the most affordable one has a Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU, and is priced at CNY 5,188 (roughly Rs. 50,900). The second variant has specifications such as an Intel Core i5-8250U chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, the same GPU, and is priced at CNY 5,488 (roughly Rs. 53,900).

The most premium variant in the MateBook (2018) lineup features a top-of-the-line Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 8GB memory, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card, with a price of CNY 6,688 (roughly Rs. 65,700).

The new MateBook D also packs in a 43.3Wh battery, which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single full charge. The notebook features Dolby's panoramic speaker system, and comes with two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and one USB 2.0 port. Additionally, there is a dual antenna band design for Wi-Fi connectivity. The MateBook D's power adapter weighs about 175 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei MateBook D (2018) With 8th Gen Intel Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
 
 

