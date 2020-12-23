Huawei MateBook D 15 and MateBook D 14 2021 have been launched in China. The Windows 10 Home laptops are powered by Intel's 11th generation processors, and are the successors of Huawei MateBook D 15 and MateBook D 14 2020 Edition, which had AMD Ryzen 4000 or Intel 10th generation Core processors under the hood. Both the new laptops come equipped with Nvidia MX450 graphics. The laptops have been launched at the same event which saw the debut of the Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro smartphones.

Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 and MateBook D 14 2021 price, availability

Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 has been launched in three variants. The one with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and integrated Iris Xe graphics is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,350). The second one comes equipped with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics – CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,000). The third one comes with Intel i7-1165G7 processor, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. It is priced at CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs. 72,100).

The MateBook D 14 2021 has been launched in two variants. The first one ships with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and integrated Iris Xe graphics. It is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,350). The second variant features Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. It is priced at CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs. 72,100). Both MateBook D 14 2021 as well as MateBook D 15 2021 laptops are up for pre-orders and sales will begin from January 1.

Photo Credit: Weibo

Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 specifications

Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 features a 15.6-inch IPS LCD full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 100 percent sRGB support, and eyes protection technology. Just like its 14-inch sibling, it also has 180-degree hinges and 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. It is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB of SSD storage.

Customers can choose from a Core i5 variant of the Huawei MateBook D 15 with the Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics or the integrated one. There is an Intel Core i7 variant with Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, a USB 2.0 port, a single USB 3.0 port, an HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.1. The notebook measures 357.8x229.9x16.9mm and weighs 1.56kg.

Huawei MateBook D 14 2021 specifications

Huawei MateBook D 14 features a 14-inch IPS LCD full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with a 180-degree hinge that allows the laptop to lay flat. It features 100 percent sRGB screen and supports multi-screen functionality. It is powered by 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, which is coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Customers have an option to choose from either integrated Iris Xe graphics or a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card.

Connectivity options on the Huawei MateBook D 14 include Wi-Fi 6, a USB 2.0 port, a single USB 3.0 port, an HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.1. It comes with 65W fast charging and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop measures 322.5x214.8x15.9mm and weighs 1.38kg.

