Technology News
loading

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Launched

Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 carry the same specifications for the most part, with differences in screen size and battery capacity.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 July 2020 19:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Launched

Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei MateBook D 14 starts at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 43,800)
  • Huawei MateBook D 15 starts at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 44,900)
  • Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 come with Windows 10 Home

Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 have been launched in China with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors. The two notebooks come in a slim and light form factor. Both of them carry nearly the same specifications throughout, with the exception of screen size and battery capacity. The MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 each have two variants, one with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and the other with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU. They also have full-HD displays and hidden webcams.

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15: Price

The Huawei MateBook D 14 AMD Ryzen 5 variant is priced at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 43,800) while the AMD Ryzen 7 variant is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 49,200). The Huawei MateBook D 15 AMD Ryzen 5 variant is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 44,900) while the AMD Ryzen 7 model is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,200). They come in two colour options — Space Grey and Silver. Both the models are on sale in China. There is no information on international availability yet.

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15: Specifications

The Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 run Windows 10 Home. The MateBook D 14 features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS matte screen with 16:9 aspect ratio and 250 nits peak brightness. The MateBook D 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display with the same specifications. Both the models are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor and up to AMD Radeon Graphics. You get up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the two notebooks include a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port for charging, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. The Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 have a dual speaker and dual microphone setup. The MateBook D 14 comes with a 56Wh battery and measures 322.5x214.8x15.9mm, weighing 1.38kg while the MateBook D 15 comes with a 42Wh battery and measures 357.8x229.9x16.9mm, weighing 1.53kg.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Huawei MateBook D 14 (Ryzen) Laptop

Huawei MateBook D 14 (Ryzen) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.38 kg
Huawei MateBook D 15 (Ryzen) Laptop

Huawei MateBook D 15 (Ryzen) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.53 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei MateBook D 14, Huawei MateBook D 14 price, Huawei MateBook D 14 specifications, Huawei MateBook D 15, Huawei MateBook D 15 price, Huawei MateBook D 15 Specifications, Huawei
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  3. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. OnePlus 8T's Purported Geekbench Listing Tips 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC
  6. Redmi 9 Prime Set to Launch in India on August 4, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. OnePlus Nord Review
  8. Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor
  9. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  10. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode
  2. Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Launched
  3. Google’s $2.1 Billion Fitbit Deal to Face EU Antitrust Probe
  4. Uber Backtracks on Plans to Move Asian Headquarters to Hong Kong
  5. Facebook Ad Boycott Organisers Ask European Firms to Join StopHateForProfit Campaign
  6. NASA's New Mars Rover 'Perseverance' Launched, Seeks Signs of Life
  7. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 819 Recharge Plan With 2GB High-Speed Daily Data, 84 Days Validity
  8. IBM Partners With Japanese Business, Academia in Quantum Computing
  9. Redmi 9 Prime India Launch Set for August 4, Xiaomi Teases Splash-Proof Build
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera in the Works: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com