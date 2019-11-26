Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel, Optional AMD Ryzen Processors Launched

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel, Optional AMD Ryzen Processors Launched

Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15 are now up for pre-orders in China.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 11:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel, Optional AMD Ryzen Processors Launched

Both the new Huawei MateBook D-series laptops feature an aluminium build

Highlights
  • Huawei MateBook D 15 and D 14 come in both Intel and AMD variants
  • The two laptops feature a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button
  • The elevating 720p webcam is available on both the laptops

Huawei has launched a couple of new MateBook series laptops in China. The two new offerings - MateBook D 15 and MateBook D 14 - are powered by the 10th gen Intel processors and feature a sleek and lightweight aluminium build. However, the company has also unveiled configurations powered by AMD's 12nm Ryzen R5 3500U processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. The Intel-powered variants, on the other hand, go up to Nvidia's GeForce MX250 graphics. Both the new Huawei laptops also feature a TUV Rheinland-certified display with slim bezels and sport a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

Huawei MateBook D 15 and MateBook D14 price   

Huawei MateBook D 15 is priced starting at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and goes up to CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the top-end Intel-powered variant. The smaller MateBook D 14 starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and goes up to CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 65,000). Both the laptops are now up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting December 3. However, details about their international availability are yet to be revealed.

Huawei MateBook D 15 and MateBook D14 specifications   

The MateBook D15 and MateBook D 14 share a lot of similarities, both in terms of design and internal specifications. As the name clearly suggests, the MateBook D 15 is the bigger model of the duo that packs a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 800:1 contrast ratio, 250 nits of peak brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 178-degree viewing angle. The MateBook D14 retains the aforementioned display characteristics but shrinks the size down to a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) panel.

huawei matebook body Huawei MateBook 14

The Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 feature a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button

 

Coming to the internals, the MateBook D15 can be configured with up to a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. The Ryzen Edition of the laptop employs the AMD Ryzen R5 3500U processor with the same amount of RAM, but with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. The storage peaks at 256GB of SSD paired with 1TB of HDD storage. The MateBook D 14 also offers a similar processor and RAM configuration, but the storage option is only limited to 512GB of SSD on both Intel and Ryzen models.

The MateBook D15 features a 42Wh battery, while the MateBook D 14 packs a 56Whr battery. Both the laptops feature dual 2W speakers and have a 720p webcam hidden below a button in the function key row at the top that elevates only when needed. There is a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a couple of USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on both laptops. The two new Huawei laptops come in Silver Moon and Deep grey colour options.

Huawei MateBook D 15 Laptop

Huawei MateBook D 15 Laptop

Display size15.60-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
ProcessorCore i5
RAM8GB
OSWindows 10
Hard disk1TB
SSD512GB
GraphicsNvidia GeForce MX250
Weight1.62 kg
Huawei MateBook D 14 Laptop

Huawei MateBook D 14 Laptop

Display size14.00-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
ProcessorCore i5
RAM8GB
OSWindows 10
SSD512GB
GraphicsNvidia GeForce MX250
Weight1.38 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei MateBook D 14, Huawei MateBook D 14 Specifications, Huawei MateBook D 15, Huawei MateBook D 15 Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Facebook Viewpoints Research App Pays People to Take Part in Surveys
eBay to Sell StubHub for $4 Billion to Swiss Rival Viagogo
Honor Smartphones
Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel, Optional AMD Ryzen Processors Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Series Set to Launch Officially on December 10
  2. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Call Waiting Support, Chat Screen Redesign
  3. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  4. 64-Core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X High-End CPU Teased for 2020 Launch
  5. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  6. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  8. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  9. India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. The Winners —
  10. Amazfit Bip Lite Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Cartosat-3 Launch Countdown Starts Ahead of Tomorrow’s Blast Off
  2. eBay to Sell StubHub for $4 Billion to Swiss Rival Viagogo
  3. Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel, Optional AMD Ryzen Processors Launched
  4. Facebook Viewpoints Research App Pays People to Take Part in Surveys
  5. India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. Here Are All the Winners
  6. Redmi K30 Series Launch Date Set for December 10
  7. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Specifications Tipped on Geekbench; Laser Autofocus System Rumoured
  8. Netflix Steps in to Save New York's Historic Paris Theatre
  9. Intel Partners With MediaTek to Bring 5G Support to Laptops
  10. Google Fires Four Staffers Amid Protests, Accuses Them of Data-Security Violations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.