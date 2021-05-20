Huawei MateBook 16 and Huawei Smart Screen SE TV have been launched in China. The Huawei MateBook 16 laptop features a 3:2 display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000H processor. The laptop sports a sleek design and has a large 84Whr battery. Huawei Smart Screen SE is a mid-range television that has launched in two sizes – 55 inch and 65 inch. Apart from the difference in display size, the two TV models have the exact same set of features.

Huawei MateBook 16, Huawei Smart Screen SE price, availability

The Huawei MateBook 16 price starts at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs.71,500). It is up for pre-orders in China via Vmall. The laptop comes in two colour options — Deep Space Gray and Haoyue Silver. Huawei MateBook 16 will go on sale starting June 1.

On the other hand, Huawei Smart Screen SE is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,400) for the 55-inch model and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,800) for the 65-inch model. It is up for pre-orders via Vmall and will go on sale starting June 1. It comes in a single Interstellar Black colour. There is no clarity on when both the products will be available in international markets.

Huawei MateBook 16 specifications

Huawei MateBook 16 runs on Windows 10 Home. It features a 16-inch (2,520 x1,680 pixels) IPS display with 3:2 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 189ppi pixel density. It offers 300 nits brightness and a 178-degree viewing angle. The laptop is powered by two CPU options — AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor — paired with AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Connectivity options on Huawei MateBook 16 include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, 3.5mm combo jack. The laptop has an 84Whr battery that can last for 12.5 hours of local 1080p video playback. It has a full-size backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor on the power button. There's a 720p HD web camera on board, two speakers, two microphones, and the laptop weighs about 1.99 kg.

Huawei Smart Screen SE features

The new Huawei Smart Screen SE runs on HarmonyOS 2 and is powered by the Honghu Smart chip. It has a borderless display design and comes in two sizes – 55-inch and 65-inch. Both the LCD displays offer 3,840x2,160 pixels screen resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, Rhine double eye protection, and 92 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The TV has a 13-megapixel AI magnetic camera on top with 180-degree rotating fixture for movement to find the perfect angle during video calls. This can be easily disassembled if the user desires, thanks to the magnetic attachment.

Huawei Smart Screen SE has a magnetic AI camera

Huawei Smart Screen SE packs up to 16GB RAM and support dual-band Wi-Fi. It has multiple ports including two HDMI 2.0 ports, one AV In, one USB Type-A, one SPDIF port, one RJ45, and one DTMB. Other features include family camera function to let the TV act as a viewfinder when clicking photos, support for DLNA/Miracast dual-protocol screen casting, and Huawei Share support to transfer photos and files on the big screen. It pairs with the Smart Life app on the smartphone. There's also a child mode to help parents control what content kids are watching.