Huawei MateBook 14 2020 With AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs, 2K Touch Display Launched: Price and Specifications

Huawei MateBook 14 2020 has a 56Wh battery and weighs just 1.49kg.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 September 2020 14:47 IST
Huawei MateBook 14 2020 has a 3:2 display

Highlights
  • Huawei MateBook 14 2020 price starts at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 74,000)
  • Huawei MateBook 14 2020 comes with Windows 10 pre-installed
  • The notebook has a 3:2 aspect ratio touch display

Huawei MateBook 14 2020 has been launched alongside several other products that the company announced during its ‘Seamless Ai Life Product Launch' event. The MateBook 14 is a thin and light notebook powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU. Huawei claimed 10 hours of battery life for the laptop, and is available in a single colour option. Huawei is offering the MateBook 14 2020 in three configurations and it will go on sale next month. The company already has a 2020 version of the MateBook 14 powered by 10th generation Intel CPUs.

Huawei MateBook 14 2020 price

The Huawei MateBook 14 2020 is available in three configurations. The base variant with AMD Ryzen 5 + 8GB + 256GB storage is priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 74,000). The AMD Ryzen 5 + 16GB + 512GB storage option is priced at EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 83,000) and lastly, the top-tier AMD Ryzen 7 + 16GB + 512GB storage configuration is priced at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 91,400). The Huawei MateBook 14 2020 will go on sale in October and the company has not announced the exact dates, or international availability.

Huawei MateBook 14 2020 specifications

The Huawei MateBook 14 2020 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features a 14-inch 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) IPS touch display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 90 percent screen to body ratio. It supports a preak brightness of 300 nits and 1,500:1 contrast ratio. The Huawei MateBook 14 2020 can be equipped with either an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU or an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU with AMD Radeon Graphics. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,666MHz. For storage, you get up to a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The 56Wh battery present in the MateBook 14 2020 can last for up to 10 hours, as claimed by the company. There are two 2W speakers and four microphones on the notebook. You also get a 720p webcam for video calls. Connectivity options include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI port. The MateBook 14 2020 features a full-size backlit keyboard, a fingerprint power button, and a multi-touch enabled trackpad. In terms of dimensions, the notebook measures 307.5x223.8x15.9mm and weighs 1.49kg.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Huawei MateBook 14 (2020) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2160x1440 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.49 kg
