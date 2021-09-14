Huawei MateBook 13s and Huawei MateBook 14s have been launched. Both laptops come with 2.5K touchscreens with 90Hz refresh rate and have 11th-generation Intel Core processors. Huawei MateBook 13s and MateBook 14s also come with quad speakers that are paired with the company's proprietary Huawei Sound. In addition to top-end hardware, the notebooks have preloaded access to the Huawei AppGallery for supporting mobile apps. There is also an Extended mode to let users project their tasks from the laptops to a Huawei tablet. Alongside Huawei MateBook 13s and MateBook 14s, Huawei has unveiled the MateStation X and MateStation S as two of its new desktops. The MateStation X comes in an all-in-one (AiO) form factor, while the MateStation S is a regular desktop model, with a dedicated CPU and monitor.

Huawei MateBook 13s, MateBook 14s, MateStation X, MateStation S price

Huawei MateBook 13s price has been set at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) in China for the basic Intel Core i5 (11300H), 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage configuration. The laptop also comes in an Intel Core i7 (11370H) model with the same 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option that is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,400). In contrast, Huawei MateBook 14s price has been set at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the Intel Core i5 (11300H), 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage model. There is also an Intel Core i7 (11370H) option with the same 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration that carries a price tag of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,400). Moreover, the laptop has a Intel Core i7 (11370H) top-of-the-line model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option that is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,02,800).

Both Huawei MateBook 13s and MateBook 14s come in Spruce Green, Bright Moon Silver, Deep Space Gray colour options.

Huawei MateStation X comes in AMD Ryzen R5 5600H at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,300), while the AMD Ryzen R7 5800H option is priced at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,37,100). Both versions come with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Huawei MateStation S is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 57,100) for AMD Ryzen R5-4600G model that has 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It also comes in an AMD Ryzen R7-4700G, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage configuration that comes with a price tag of CNY 6,198 (roughly Rs. 70,900).

All new devices will go on sale through VMall and other channels in China starting September 25.

Huawei MateBook 13s specifications

Huawei MateBook 13s runs on Windows 10 Home (upgradable to Windows 11). It features a 13.4-inch 2K (2,520x1,680 pixels) LTPS touchscreen with 400 nits of peak brightness and has a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display also comes with up to 90Hz refresh rate and offers 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. Under the hood, the laptop has up to the 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, along with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

Huawei has provided a full-size standard backlit keyboard on the MateBook 13s that offers 1.5mm of key travel and comes along with a large-size touchpad with support for multitouch inputs. The laptop also includes a Huawei Sharing sensing area that lets users easily pair their compatible accessories including Bluetooth speakers and earbuds. Further, the keyboard carries a power button that has an embedded fingerprint sensor.

The MateBook 13s comes with four speakers and four microphones. The speakers are paired with Huawei Sound that is claimed to help deliver a premium audio experience. The inbuilt microphones are also touted to help reduce ambient noise while making video conference calls and accessing voice assistants. Further, there is a 720p HD webcam as well.

Connectivity options on Huawei MateBook 13s include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop packs a 60Whr battery that is coupled with a 65W charger. The bundled charger is also capable of charging mobile phones, tablets, and other laptops. Besides, Huawei MateBook 13s measures 297.2x218.4x16.5mm and weighs 1.32kg.

Huawei MateBook 14s specifications

Huawei MateBook 14s runs on Windows 10 Home (upgradable to Windows 11) It features a 14.2-inch 2K (2,520x1,680 pixels) LTPS touchscreen with 400 nits of peak brightness and 3:2 aspect ratio. Just like the MateBook 13s, the MateBook 14s also has up to 90Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. It is powered by up to the 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, along with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

Connectivity options on Huawei MateBook 14s include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen1, an HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. One of the USB Type-C ports on the top-end model also supports Thunderbolt 4 standard.

Huawei MateBook 14s comes with a full-size standard backlit keyboard that has 1.5mm of key travel. The keyboard is paired with a touchpad along with Huawei Sharing sensing area. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor-equipped power button.

Identical to the MateBook 13s, the new Huawei MateBook 14s has four speakers and four microphones. The laptop also has a 720p HD webcam.

Huawei MateBook 14s packs a 60Whr battery that supports fast charging through the bundled 90W adapter. The laptop measures 313.82x229.76x16.7mm and weighs 1.43kg.

Huawei MateStation X, Huawei MateStation S specifications

The new Huawei MateStation X is designed as an AiO PC with a 4K+ display supporting touch inputs and Devialet-backed speakers. The machine has a custom shaft design that supports single-finger adjustment of the display viewing. Further, there is a Huawei Wireless Keyboard with a fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth mouse. The keyboard bundled with the MateStation X also comes with Huawei Sharing support that enables easy pairing with accessories.

Huawei MateStation X comes with a 4K+ display

Photo Credit: Huawei

Unlike the MateStation X, Huawei MateStation S is a traditional PC, with a separate CPU that comes in a Star Track-style design. The desktop PC also includes a 23.8-inch monitor and Huawei Wireless Keyboard as well as Bluetooth mouse.

Huawei MateStation S comes with a range of connectivity options that includes USB Type-C and USB-A ports as well as HDMI and VGA ports and an RJ45 (Ethernet) connector.