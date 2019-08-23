Technology News
loading

Huawei Ascend 910 Launched, Claimed to Be 'World's Most Powerful AI Processor'

Ascend 910 is a new AI processor that belongs to the Huawei's series of Ascend-Max chipsets.

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 17:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Ascend 910 Launched, Claimed to Be 'World's Most Powerful AI Processor'

Chinese technology giant Huawei on Friday launched what it is calling world's most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) processor -- the Ascend 910 -- along with an all-scenario AI computing framework called MindSpore.

The Ascend 910 is a new AI processor that belongs to the company's series of Ascend-Max chipsets.

The telecom giant had announced that the processor's planned specifications at its 2018 flagship event, Huawei Connect, and after a year of development, results now show that the Ascend 910 processor delivers with much lower power consumption than originally planned, according to the company.

"We have been making steady progress since we announced our AI strategy in October 2018. Everything is moving forward according to plan, from R&D to product launch.

"We promised a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio and today we delivered, with the release of Ascend 910 and MindSpore. This also marks a new stage in Huawei's AI strategy," Eric Xu, Rotating Chairman, Huawei, said in a statement.

Despite its performance, Ascend 910's max power consumption is only 310W, much lower than its planned specifications (350W).

The chipset is used for AI model training and in a typical training session based on ResNet-50, the combination of Ascend 910 and MindSpore is about two times faster at training AI models than other mainstream training cards using TensorFlow.

Huawei also said that it will continue investing in AI processors to deliver more abundant, affordable and adaptable computing power that meets the needs of a broad range of scenarios such as edge computing, on-vehicle computing for autonomous driving and training.

The MindSpore AI framework is adaptable to all scenarios -- across all devices, edge, and Cloud environments -- and provides on-demand cooperation between them. Its "AI Algorithm As Code" design concept allows developers to develop advanced AI applications with ease and train their models more quickly.

In a typical neural network for natural language processing (NLP), MindSpore has 20 percent fewer lines of core code than leading frameworks on the market and it helps developers to raise their efficiency by at least 50 percent.

When introducing MindSpore, Xu emphasised Huawei's commitment to helping build a more robust and vibrant AI ecosystem and said: "MindSpore will go open source in the first quarter of 2020. We want to drive broader AI adoption and help developers do what they do best."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ascend 910, AI, Huawei
Tesla Said to Be Advanced Talks to Buy Batteries From LG Chem
Chandrayaan-2: Soft Landing of Vikram Planned for September 7
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Ascend 910 Launched, Claimed to Be 'World's Most Powerful AI Processor'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android Ditches Dessert-Themed Names as Q Becomes 10
  2. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  4. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  5. Zomato CEO Taunts Restaurant Association Chief as Discounts Row Continues
  6. Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data: All Details
  7. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  8. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  9. OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
  10. Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Oyo Said to Rebrand Hooters Casino Hotel in Las Vegas
  2. Huawei Says Impact of US Trade Restrictions Less Than Feared
  3. Chandrayaan-2: Soft Landing of Vikram Planned for September 7
  4. Huawei Ascend 910 Launched, Claimed to Be 'World's Most Powerful AI Processor'
  5. Tesla Said to Be Advanced Talks to Buy Batteries From LG Chem
  6. Google Photos Now Lets You Search for Text in Images, Copy and Paste It
  7. Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles
  8. Samsung Galaxy A30s Price Revealed, Goes on Sale Next Month
  9. Android 10 Will Be the Name of Android Q as Google Stops Using Dessert-Themed Names
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Survives Durability Test, Comes Out as a 'Winner'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.