HP ZBook Studio G8, ZBook Power G8, and ZBook Fury G8 have been launched as the latest models in the ZBook series. They are powered by Intel's latest 11th Gen Core H-series processors and come with optional dedicated workstation graphics from Nvidia or AMD. All three laptops come with a 15.6-inch screen, but the ZBook Fury G8 also has a 17.3-inch display option. The HP ZBook Studio G8 is offered in a single Turbo Silver colour option. The HP ZBook series comes with Windows 10, Ubuntu, FreeDOS, or Linux.

HP ZBook Studio G8, ZBook Power G8, ZBook Fury G8: Price, availability

HP has not shared pricing for the ZBook Studio G8, ZBook Power G8, or ZBook Fury G8 models yet. All three workstation laptop models will be available in select countries from July 2021. The company has not shared the list of countries so it is unclear if they will be sold in India.

HP ZBook Studio G8 specifications, features

The HP ZBook Studio G8 features a 15.6-inch display that can have up to a 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution OLED panel with multitouch support, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, 400 nits of peak brightness, DisplayHDR 500 certification, and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. Under the hood, the ZBook Studio G8 can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-11950H CPU, paired with up to an Nvidia RTX A5000 graphics card with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card also with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.

Audio is handled by two tweeters and two woofers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. For connectivity, the HP ZBook Studio G8 features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone/ microphone combo jack. It also gets Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2x2) and Bluetooth v5.0. The HP ZBook Studio G8 is backed by an 83Whr battery that the company claims can last up to nine hours and 30 minutes. The laptop weighs 1.79kg.

HP ZBook Power G8 specifications, features

HP ZBook Power G8 comes with a 15.6-inch display that can be fitted with up to 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution IPS panel with narrow bezels, 400 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent sRGB coverage. The laptop can be powered by up to an Intel Core i9-11950H CPU and up to an Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU that has 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. It can be equipped with up to 64GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB (with expansion up to 2TB) PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. ZBook Power G8 gets dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include up to Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2x2) and Bluetooth v5.0, along with a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/ mic combo jack. ZBook Power G8 is backed by an 83Whr battery and weighs 1.89kg.

HP ZBook Fury G8 specifications, features

HP ZBook Fury G8 is offered in a 15.6-inch and a 17.3-inch display. Both models can get up to a 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution IPS panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The 15-inch model has 600 nits of peak brightness while the 17-inch model has 550 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, both models can be equipped with either an Intel Core i9-11950H CPU or an Intel Xeon W-11955M CPU. Nvidia RTX A5000 16GB or AMD Radeon Pro W6600M 8GB GPU options are available with both models. The HP ZBook Fury G8 models come with dual stereo speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen, and while the 15.6-inch model comes with two USB Type-A ports, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and an audio jack, the 17.3-inch model adds an extra USB Type-A port to the mix. Both are backed by 94Whr batteries. The 15.6-inch model weighs 2.35kg and the 17.3-inch model weighs 2.76kg.