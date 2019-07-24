Technology News
HP Launches Updated ZBook Series Laptops, ZBook Studio X360 Convertible in India

The new HP ZBook series laptops start at Rs. 96,990 in India.

By | Updated: 24 July 2019 18:46 IST
HP Launches Updated ZBook Series Laptops, ZBook Studio X360 Convertible in India

The new laptops feature a sleek metallic build and are targeted at creative professionals

  • The HP ZBook laptops can be configured with up to a UHD display
  • The new laptops are powered by up to 9th Gen Intel CPUs
  • Graphics options on the new laptops go up to Nvidia Quadro

HP has today launched the refreshed lineup of its ZBook series laptops aimed at creative professionals in India. The company has added a total of five new ZBook laptops - HP ZBook 14U G6, HP ZBook 15U G6, HP ZBook Studio X360, HP ZBook 15 G6, and HP ZBook 17 G6 - to its portfolio in India. The new HP ZBook series laptops come with a host of productivity centric features such as HP Sure View privacy screen, ambient brightness sensor, HP Fast Charge, and the company's proprietary Client Security Manager tool others.

The HP ZBook 14U G6 and HP ZBook 15U price in India, specifications

The HP ZBook 14U G6 offers up to a 14-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) IPS anti-glare display, while the larger HP ZBook 15U G6 packs a 15.6-inch display with up to a 15.6-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) anti-glare display. Both the laptops can be configured with up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with a peak 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

One can choose between integrated Intel HD and a discrete AMD Radeon Pro WX 3200 graphics. The HP ZBook 14U G6's price in India starts at Rs. 98,900, while the HP ZBook 15U carries a starting price of Rs. 96,990 respectively.

HP ZBook 15 G6 and HP ZBook 17 G6 price in India, specifications

The HP ZBook 15 G6 is offered in up to a 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) anti-glare display option, while the HP ZBook 17 G6 features a 17.3-inch display with the same peak resolution. The two laptops can be configured with up to 9th Gen Intel Xeon processor paired with a maximum 128GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB of SATA SSD.

hp zbook g6 HP ZBook

HP ZBook series offers a choice between integrated Intel and discrete Nvidia graphics

 

As for graphics, buyers can configure the two laptops with up to an Nvidia Quadro T1000 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. The HP ZBook 15 G6's price in India has been set at Rs. 1,21,900, while the HP ZBook 17 G6 starts at Rs. 1,67,900.

HP ZBook Studio X360 price in India

The HP ZBook Studio X360 convertible features a 15.6-inch display with a choice between full-HD and UHD screens with anti-glare coating and Gorilla Glass 4 on top. The machine draws power from up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i9 or Intel Xeon processor paired with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of PCIe SSD storage.

Talking about graphics options, they start with integrated Intel UHD 630 and go all the way up to Nvidia Quadro P2000 with 4GB of GDDR5 memory. The HP ZBook Studio X360 starts at Rs. 1,59,900 in India. All the new HP ZBook series laptops will be available from HP's official website and HP World Stores across the country.

Further reading: HP, HP ZBook 14U G6, HP ZBook 15U G6, HP ZBook Studio X360, HP ZBook 15 G6, and HP ZBook 17 G6
HP Launches Updated ZBook Series Laptops, ZBook Studio X360 Convertible in India
