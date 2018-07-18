HP Unveils 'World's Most Powerful Entry Workstations'

HP on Wednesday unveiled its 'Z2' lineup of entry workstations for high-performance jobs at an event in Singapore. The devices will cater to product designers, architects, creative professionals, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), educators, and financial workers, HP said.

"The number one thing we hear from creative professionals and other power users is the need for higher-performance PCs built to meet their needs... Our new HP Z workstation portfolio addresses this by delivering the world's most powerful entry workstations," Carol Hess, Vice President, Worldwide Workstations Product Management and GTM, HP, said in a statement.

The entry workstations include the HP Z2 Mini, Z2 Small Form Factor, and HP Z2 Tower as well as the HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition, which are said to be the world's most secure and manageable workstations.

Built-in end-to-end HP security services provide powerful protection from evolving malware threats with the first and only self-healing BIOS and unique HP endpoint security controller, the company claimed.

All HP Z2 workstations can now offer Thunderbolt connectivity for fast device connections and offer an expansive array of certifications for popular applications, the company added.

"By combining superb graphics performance, flexible configuration options, integrated software experiences in the world's most secure desktop workstations2, the new HP Z line-up has been thoughtfully designed to unleash creativity, maximise productivity and reinvent future workflows," Hess added.