HP India on Monday debuted its commercial Virtual Reality (VR) solutions and services - including the world's first professional wearable VR PC - for businesses in the country.

The PC and printing major launched HP ZBook 17 mobile workstation at a starting price of Rs. 1,65,000, HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower at Rs. 72,000 and the professional wearable HP Z VR backpack at Rs. 3,25,000.

"Making the most of VR technology requires a collaborative relationship between customers and partners. HP is uniting powerful commercial VR solutions to reinvent the future and create a unified portfolio of commercial VR devices," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said in a statement.

HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower PC

The commercial VR solutions and services offer businesses help in product design, architecture, healthcare, first responder training, automotive and entertainment.

HP Z VR Backpack solution lets users move and maintain total immersion with high-octane visual performance and docking capabilities that transform it into a manageable, powerful desktop PC experience.

HP ZBook 17 Mobile Workstation

"Businesses can use VR to deliver safe and effective simulated training in dangerous environments, in medical training or for heavy/large equipment operations," HP said.

HP ZBook 17 mobile workstation promises power and performance and can be configured with the optimal horsepower and graphics solutions to bring VR content to-life in an ultra-smooth 90-FPS VR experience.

HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower - a VR-certified PC - has a redesigned 26 percent smaller chassis for the modern workplace.

"It is ideal for companies wanting to future-proof their technology and deliver state-of-the-art capabilities," the company said.