Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP Z VR Backpack, ZBook 17, and EliteDesk 800 G3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HP Z VR Backpack, ZBook 17, and EliteDesk 800 G3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
, 16 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
HP Z VR Backpack, ZBook 17, and EliteDesk 800 G3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HP Z VR backpack

HP India on Monday debuted its commercial Virtual Reality (VR) solutions and services - including the world's first professional wearable VR PC - for businesses in the country.

The PC and printing major launched HP ZBook 17 mobile workstation at a starting price of Rs. 1,65,000, HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower at Rs. 72,000 and the professional wearable HP Z VR backpack at Rs. 3,25,000.

"Making the most of VR technology requires a collaborative relationship between customers and partners. HP is uniting powerful commercial VR solutions to reinvent the future and create a unified portfolio of commercial VR devices," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said in a statement.

hp elitedesk 800 g3 tower HP elitedesk

HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower PC

The commercial VR solutions and services offer businesses help in product design, architecture, healthcare, first responder training, automotive and entertainment.

HP Z VR Backpack solution lets users move and maintain total immersion with high-octane visual performance and docking capabilities that transform it into a manageable, powerful desktop PC experience.

hp zbook 17 full HP ZBook 17

HP ZBook 17 Mobile Workstation

"Businesses can use VR to deliver safe and effective simulated training in dangerous environments, in medical training or for heavy/large equipment operations," HP said.

HP ZBook 17 mobile workstation promises power and performance and can be configured with the optimal horsepower and graphics solutions to bring VR content to-life in an ultra-smooth 90-FPS VR experience.

HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower - a VR-certified PC - has a redesigned 26 percent smaller chassis for the modern workplace.

"It is ideal for companies wanting to future-proof their technology and deliver state-of-the-art capabilities," the company said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PC, Laptops, Wearables, India, HP, VR, HP Z VR Backpack, HP ZBook 17, HP EliteDesk 800 G3
Honor 10 With 5.84-Inch Display, Android 8.1 Spotted on TENAA
Moto G5S Price Cut in India Ahead of Moto G6 Launch
Best AC deals
HP Z VR Backpack, ZBook 17, and EliteDesk 800 G3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Jio Home TV Service to Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month: Report
  2. OnePlus 6 Will Be an Amazon Exclusive in India, Video Reveals
  3. WhatsApp for Android Now Lets Users Download Deleted Media
  4. Flipkart to Announce Exclusive Smartphone Brand, Smartphone on Tuesday
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Launch Date Confirmed, Specifications Teased
  6. OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Black Shark, Google Home, and More News This Week
  7. Moto G6 Plus Spotted on Benchmark Site Ahead of Expected April 19 Launch
  8. You Can Now Request Money Using WhatsApp Payments
  9. Sony Expands Audio Lineup in India With New Speakers and Headphones
  10. China Wants to Win the Computing Arms Race
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.