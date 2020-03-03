Technology News
loading

HP, Xerox Blame Each Other as Takeover Battle Heats Up

HP accuses Xerox of refusing to provide it with enough information that would allow it to make an offer for Xerox.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2020 12:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
HP, Xerox Blame Each Other as Takeover Battle Heats Up
Highlights
  • HP and Xerox have been unable to avoid a confrontation
  • HP accuses Xerox of refusing to provide it with enough information
  • Xerox's account of their talks published on Monday also differed

US printer maker Xerox Holdings took its $35 billion bid for HP to the US personal computer maker's shareholders on Monday, with a formal tender offer and a rebuttal to HP's account of why they could not negotiate a deal. HP adopted a "poison pill" last month to neutralise Xerox's tender offer. Unless the companies can reach a compromise, it will be Xerox's bid to replace HP's board of directors at the latter's annual shareholder meeting in the next few weeks, rather than the tender offer, that will determine the outcome of the takeover battle.

The printing industry is in decline as companies and consumers turn to digital documents to save money and help the environment. This has put pressure on companies in the sector to consolidate and reverse revenue decline through acquisitions that can boost market share.

However, after almost a year of on and off talks, HP and Xerox have been unable to avoid a confrontation.

HP accuses Xerox of refusing to provide it with enough information that would allow it to make an offer for Xerox. Xerox has said HP does not want to pursue a combination and that its bid for HP is the best way to combine the two companies and deliver a premium to HP shareholders.

Complicating the talks is billionaire investor Carl Icahn, a top Xerox shareholder who last year also acquired a stake in HP, and has been pushing the companies to combine under the leadership of Xerox CEO John Visentin.

Xerox's account of their talks published on Monday also differed in some key points from a version that HP reported to its shareholders last week.

For example, HP said last week that Xerox refused to address its questions about the trajectory of Xerox's business during their negotiations last year. Xerox, on the other hand, said on Monday that few, if any, questions that HP raised were about the revenue trajectory.

In another instance, HP said Visentin told its former CEO Dion Weisler that the debt an acquisition of HP would saddle Xerox with made it preferable for HP to buy Xerox. Xerox, however, said in its disclosures Visentin told Weisler that an acquisition of HP would be highly accretive for Xerox shareholders, despite the fact that a transaction in the opposite direction would be more straightforward.

Xerox, whose $7 billion (roughly Rs. 51,103 crores) market capitalisation is one quarter the size of HP's, has said it expects a combination to yield approximately $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,601 crores) in cost synergies, though HP has said this figure is too high. The two companies focus on complementary segments of the printing market.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP, Xerox
Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitter Encourages All 5,000 Employees to Work From Home

Related Stories

HP, Xerox Blame Each Other as Takeover Battle Heats Up
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  2. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  3. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  4. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  5. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
  6. Pixel March Update Brings Dark Theme Scheduling, Car Crash Detection, More
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6
  9. Samsung Launches Its Latest Galaxy Book Ion Notebook in China
  10. New Dish TV, D2h Fees Could Make Your Secondary DTH Connection Cheaper
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Releases New February OTA Update for Realme 3 Pro Which Brings VoWiFi to India
  2. Apple Co-Founder’s Bizarre Tweet Claims He Might Be ‘Patient Zero’ for Coronavirus in the US
  3. HP, Xerox Blame Each Other as Takeover Battle Heats Up
  4. Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitter Encourages All 5,000 Employees to Work From Home
  5. Oppo Confirms Oppo Watch Launch Date: Here's All You Need to Know
  6. Google Brings Dark Theme Scheduling, New AR Filters in Duo, Car Crash Detection With March Pixel Update
  7. Dish TV, D2h Subscribers Get Revised NCF Structure for Both Primary, Multiple TV Connections
  8. Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 Now Live, Brings New Multiplayer Map and Battle Pass
  9. ‘Netflix Is a Joke Fest’ Dates, Line-Up Announced With Vir Das, Kevin Hart, Dozens More
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book Ion Arrives in China: All You Need to Know, From Price to Release Date and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.