HP X-series line of gaming monitors has been announced. The lineup has seven new gaming monitors in flat and curved screen models, with a range of sizes and resolutions. The HP X-series monitors feature IPS display panels with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms of response time. All seven new monitors also feature AMD FreeSync Premium for variable refresh rate. Some of the HP X-series monitors are already available to purchase while the rest are slated to be available soon.

HP X-series gaming monitors price

The new lineup of gaming monitors from HP starts with the HP X27 Gaming Monitor, which is priced at $259.99 (roughly Rs. 19,300). The monitor is available to purchase from the official HP website in the US. The only other monitor available for purchase right now is the HP X27q Gaming Monitor priced at $339.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200). The rest of the lineup includes HP X32, priced at $389.99 (roughly Rs. 28,900), and HP X34, priced at $459.99 (roughly Rs. 34,100) in the flat screen range. The curved screen range includes the HP X27c, HP X27qc, and HPX32c that are yet to be made available for purchase. They are priced at $259.99, $349.99 (roughly Rs. 25,900), and $309.99 (roughly Rs. 23,000), respectively.

The international availability of the HP X-series gaming monitors is yet to be announced.

HP X-series gaming monitors specifications

As mentioned, the HP X-series gaming monitors feature IPS display panels with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms of response time. The HP X27 features a 27-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display, while the HPX27q features a QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display. Both come with 400 nits of peak brightness. These also come with pivot rotation, low blue light mode, anti-glare, and height adjustment, and are also gaming console compatible. Input ports on both include one HDMI 2.0 with HDCP support, one DisplayPort 1.4, and a headphone jack.

The rest of the lineup slated to be available later in August includes the HP X32 Gaming Monitor that comes with a 31.5-inch display. The rest of its specifications are the same as the HP X27q, barring the swivel and pivot functionality. The HP X34 features a QHD (3,440x1,440 pixels) ultra-wide display and also carry the same specifications as the HP X27q and the HP X32.

The HP X27q, HP X32, and HP X34 support HDR 400 content.

HP will be releasing its 1500R curved screen monitors in October. These will be similar to the flat screen variants in terms of design, port selection, and features. The curved screen range features 350 nits of peak brightness and come with VA panels. The HP X27c has a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) curved display, the HP X27qc has a QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) curved display, and the HP X32c has a 31.5-inch 1,080 full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) curved display.

All the seven monitors also come with VESA mounts that help with lowering or raising the monitor, but don't support pivot or swivel functionality.