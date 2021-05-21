HP Omen 16 and HP Omen 17 gaming laptops have been refreshed with 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and latest Nvidia GeForce GPUs. Additionally, HP introduces a new Victus range for gaming PC enthusiasts, enabling them to get good hardware at slightly lesser price than the Pavilion and Omen range. This new range looks to compete with Lenovo's IdeaPad and Dell's G-series models. The first laptop to launch in the Victus range is the HP Victus 16 that includes processor choices of 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H.

HP Victus 16 price, specifications

HP Victus 16 is priced aggressively, starting at $799 (roughly Rs. 58,200). It is said to be available sometime next month via HP.com and other retailers. The price tag has been achieved by using post-consumer recycled ocean bound plastic in the construction of the speaker housings and bottom base of the chassis. The outer boxes and fibre cushions are also 100 percent sustainably sourced and recyclable.

The HP Victus 16 gaming laptop features a 16-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and Eyesafe low blue light tech. The display is fitted into a 15-inch footprint for extra portability. Processor options include Intel Core i7-11800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. It is powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with up to 32GB RM.

HP Victus 16 offers 1TB SSD or dual SSD supporting RAID options. It also has the option for Intel Optane memory. The laptop has wide rear vents, five-way airflow, and a four-heat pipe design for heat dissipation. It comes with Omen Gaming Hub preinstalled and has other features like undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals.

HP Omen 16, HP Omen 17 price, specifications

HP Omen 16 and HP Omen 17 laptops have been refreshed and they will be available sometime in June via HP's official website and Best Buy. The Omen 16 is priced at $1,049.99 (roughly Rs. 76,500) while the Omen 17 is priced at $1,369.99 (roughly Rs. 99,800). HP Omen 16 is restricted to an Intel Core i7-11800H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, whereas the Omen 17 can be configured with an Intel Core i9-11900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080.

Both the laptops offer QHD IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, 3 milliseconds response time, and 100 percent sRGB coverage. HP Omen 16 and Omen 17 are TUV Rheinlad certified for eye protection. The keyboards come with per-key RGB lightning and Omen Gaming Hub Light Studio integration. The two laptops offer up to 32GB RAM, up to two 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs in RAID 0. Intel Optane is offered as an optional add-on and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and a Thunderbolt 4 port with the Intel models only. The HP Omen 16 has a battery capacity of 83Whr offering a battery life of up to 9 hours.

HP Omen 25i gaming monitor price, specifications

Additionally, HP has also announced the Omen 25i gaming monitor with HP Eye Ease and EyeSafe certification. It features a full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 100 percent, 400 nits brightness, and 8-bit colour. It comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. The Omen 25i Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this July via HP's online site and other retailers for a starting price of $349.99 (roughly Rs. 25,500).