HP to Sell 3D Printers in India From Early Next Year

After sensing tremendous opportunities in both commercial and industrial 3D printing in India, global PC and printer major HP on Friday announced to start selling its Next-Gen 3D printers in the country by early next year.

According to Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc India, the company is in discussions with various industry stakeholders to help them begin 3D printing in India.

"We will bring our 3D printers in next 2-3 months to India as part of our commitment to contribute to the India growth journey," Chandra said here.

with its Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing technology, HP plans to disrupt the $12 trillion (roughly Rs. 7,73,56,117 crores) global manufacturing market and hopes to push 3D printing's prototyping into developing manufacturing components.

"Initially, the focus will be on sectors like automobile and health care in India but the opportunities are immense," Chandra added.

Although in a nascent stage, the 3D or additive printing is gradually taking shape in India.

In 2016, HP unveiled the world's first production-ready commercial 3D printing system to bring disruptive manufacturing solutions to markets.

With partners such as Nike, BMW and others, HP has taken a major step in reinventing the prototyping and manufacturing industry with the first commercial 3D printers based on open platform.

"The HP Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution will deliver superior quality physical parts up to 10 times faster and at half the cost of current 3D print systems," Chandra said.

The HP Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution offers simplified workflow and reduced cost for radical prototyping, delivery of final parts manufacturing with breakthrough economics.

In a bid to accelerate 3D printing for industrial production, HP Inc recently announced integration of its 'Multi Jet Fusion' 3D printer with Siemens' Additive Manufacturing (AM) software module.

HP has also announced the expansion of its 3D-printing portfolio with "HP Multi Jet Fusion 4210 platform".

With the recovery of the Indian PC market, HP Inc maintained its leadership position in the overall traditional PC market with 31.1 per cent share in the third quarter this year.

HP Inc recorded a healthy 30.2 per cent growth (year-on-year) owing to a state-owned education project along with strong consumer demand, said global market research firm IDC.

"It's a proud moment for HP to have consistently sustained market leadership in the personal computing industry. We are at an exciting juncture in our journey as we reinvent ourselves on the basis of design, innovation and customer value," Chandra said.

"PCs are not going anywhere. Smartphones have their relevance but to generate content, people will have to come to PCs and laptops," the top HP India executive said, adding that going forward, the company will plan more investments towards manufacturing in the country.