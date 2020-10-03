HP Spectre x360 14, HP Spectre x360 13, HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G, HP Envy x360 13, and HP Envy 13 laptops have been refreshed with the latest Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processors. These laptops now deliver better performance and increased battery life, as per the company. The HP Spectre x360 14 has a gem-cut dual chamfer design and is offered in multiple configurations, as well as multiple colour options. The HP ENVY x360 13 and the HP ENVY 13 boast of long battery life, up to 4K UHD display, and Thunderbolt 4 support.

HP Spectre lineup pricing

The HP Spectre x360 14 starts at $1,199.99 and will be available in the US this month via HP.com. The HP Spectre x360 13 starts at $1,199.99 and will also be available from this month. HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G will be sold in early 2021 and pricing will be revealed close to the date. HP Envy x360 13 starts at $949.99 and will be available from next month. Lastly, HP Envy 13 will be available this month from $899.99.

As of now, HP has not shared Indian pricing and availability for the laptop models.

The Spectre x360 14 features a 14-inch display with 3:2 aspect ratio, 90.33 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent colour calibration, with an optional OLED display for 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Under the hood, the HP Spectre x360 14 is powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 17 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. You also get Thunderbolt 4 support and Intel Evo platform verification.

The HP Spectre x360 13 offers up to 12.75 hours of battery life and is powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

HP Envy x360 13 comes with HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen support, up to 12.75 hours of battery life, a camera shutter, and a fingerprint reader. It is also powered by Intel's 11th Gen processors and Iris Xe graphics.

HP Envy 13 laptop has also been updated with 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It offers 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and up to 13 hours of battery life. It can be equipped with up to a 4K UHD display and comes with Thunderbolt 4 support and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G adds additional 5G support for 4x faster download speeds and up to 2.8x better coverage with HP Dynamic Range, the company claims.

