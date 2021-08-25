HP Spectre x360 14 convertible (2-in-1) laptop has launched in the Indian market. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and integrates Intel Iris Xe graphics. It features a 360-degree hinge that allows the laptop to be used in tent mode, tablet mode, flat lay, and any other way that the user prefers. The HP Spectre x360 14 laptop claims to offer up to 17 hours of battery life and comes with Thunderbolt 4 support as well.

HP Spectre x360 14 price in India, sale

The new HP Spectre x360 14 is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,19,999. It is available via HP online store, Amazon, HP World stores, and other large-format retail stores. It has been made available in Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents.

HP Spectre x360 14 specifications

On the specifications front, the HP Spectre x360 14 has a 14-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 90.33 percent screen-to-body ratio, and features an adaptive battery optimiser. The laptop comes with an optional OLED display with Eyesafe protection that minimises eye strain caused by blue light. Under the hood, the HP Spectre x360 14 is powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core processors paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. HP claims that the convertible can last for up to 17 hours on a full charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. You also get Thunderbolt 4 support with the premium machine. Other features include camera shutter button, HP Command Center, a mute mic, as well as a fingerprint reader. HP Spectre x360 14 weighs 1.36kg.

HP Spectre x360 14 has a gem-cut and dual chamfer angular design achieved with aluminium CNC machining. It supports HP SureView Reflect Privacy Screen that claims to ensure 2x more effective privacy and keep private content from prying eyes. HP says that the keyboard scissors are made from natural, renewable material such as agricultural waste like typical straw, beet pulp, and household waste. One keyboard is said to utilise 14.46 grams organic, renewable feedstock and save over 1,200kg on CO2 emissions.