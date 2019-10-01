HP has announced an updated version of its Spectre x360 13 convertible that improves upon its predecessor in almost all aspects. The refreshed HP Spectre x360 13 is not only smaller than its predecessor, but it also packs a better OLED display with up to 4K resolution, improved connectivity, and better battery life. The new HP Spectre x360 retains the sleek metallic design of its predecessor, but packs in more power, thanks to Intel's 10th Gen Core series 'Ice Lake' processors paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of PCIe SSD storage in a sleek form factor.

The new HP x360 13 has been priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the base model packing the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. The higher-end model carries a price tag of $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,00,600), and comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor ticking alongside 16GB of RAM. This model can be picked up in two configurations: an anti-reflective panel + 512GB SSD storage and a standard OLED panel + 1TB SSD storage.

The updated HP Spectre x360 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) AMOLED display that is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass NBT. The display is claimed to deliver a peak brightness of 400 nits and can produce 100 percent of the colours in the DCI-P3 gamut. It comes equipped with a 4-cell, 60Whr battery that is claimed to deliver up to 22 hours of battery life.

HP's new offering supports 4x4 Gigabit-class 4G LTE as well as Wi-Fi 6 standard, and also allows users to utilise both LTE and Wi-Fi networks simultaneously. There is Windows Hello for authentication and a dedicated Webcam killswitch for privacy. Port selection on the new HP Spectre x360 includes two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 1.4, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, one headphone/microphone combo, one HDMI 2.0 port, and microSD card slot.