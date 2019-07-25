HP Spectre Folio and Spectre x360 LTE variants have been launched in India. The devices pack dual-SIM (Nano) slots, and HP has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer data benefits to the buyers. The customers buying the HP Spectre Folio and HP Spectre x360 will get 1.5TB of high speed 4G data from Reliance Jio valid for two years. HP Spectre Folio and Spectre x360 premium laptops were launched in India earlier this year, and now the LTE variants have made it to the Indian market as well.

HP Spectre Folio LTE specifications, price in India

The HP Spectre Folio laptop comes in a unique foldable leather profile that surrounds the entire device and also allows it to be used in tablet mode as well. Touted to be the world's first leather convertible PC, it features similar specifications as the Spectre Folio Wi-Fi-only variant, apart from the SIM connectivity.

It features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS touch-sensitive display with a peak brightness of 400 nits and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on top for protection. It is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8500Y processor clocked at 1.5 GHz (turbo frequency of 4.2 GHz). There is up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The HP Spectre Folio has 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, 1 USB Type-C 3.1 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. Wireless connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 4.2 and 2x2 Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac.

HP claims that the Spectre Folio has one of the smallest motherboards in the industry and has a fan-less internal architecture. The device has a hybrid front camera with IR hardware for Windows Hello authentication and runs Windows 10 Pro. The HP Spectre Folio LTE variant claims to offer up to 15 hours of battery life.

The laptop is available in Cognac Brown colour and is priced at Rs. 1,99,990. It will go on sale at select HP World stores, HPShopping.in, and other e-retailers.

HP Spectre x360 LTE specifications and price in India

HP Spectre x360 LTE convertible laptop has a 360 degree hinge that enables it to sit in laptop, tent, reverse, and tablet mode – just like its non-LTE variant. It comes with a privacy camera kill switch that allows the user to turn off the webcam when not in use. It features HP Sure View, an integrated privacy screen to help users avoid prying eyes in public areas. The laptop supports a fingerprint sensor, and flaunts a sleek metallic build.

Specs wise, it features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) touch-sensitive WLED display with 300 nits of brightness and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass NBT on top. Port selection includes one USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, two USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports (Thunderbolt 3) and, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. The laptop features a 4-cell, 61Wh Li-ion battery and comes equipped with an IR camera for Windows Hello authentication, while Windows 10 Pro handles things on the software side.

It comes with up to 8th generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM LTE slots, and 2x2 Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac handle wireless connectivity, alongside Miracast support.

The new HP Spectre x360 LTE variant is available now in Dark Ash Grey, and is priced at Rs. 1,69,990. The laptop will be available at select HP World stores, HPShopping.in, and other e-retailers. The non-LTE variant now starts at Rs. 1,09,990 for the Dark Ash Grey variant while the Poseidon Blue version carries a starting price of Rs. 1,19,990.

“At HP, we are committed to reinvent the PC experience for consumers through new paradigms of computing innovation”, said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, in a statement. “We understand the needs of our customers and leverage our design and engineering capabilities to build premium devices that exceed their expectations of design, performance and quality.”