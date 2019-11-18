Technology News
HP Rejects Takeover Bid From Xerox

The HP board said it still would like to discuss the possibility of reaching a deal with Xerox.

Updated: 18 November 2019 09:59 IST
HP Rejects Takeover Bid From Xerox

The company's board members have "fundamental questions that need to be addressed" first

Highlights
  • Xerox's revenue has dropped by about 10 percent since June 2018
  • HP is currently three times more valuable than Xerox
  • Xerox was founded in 1906 as a company named Haloid

HP said Sunday it turned down a $33 billion (roughly Rs. 2,36,469 crores) hostile takeover bid from Xerox, saying it undervalued the computer and printer maker.

But the HP board said it still would like to discuss the possibility of reaching a deal with its rival, a venerable US tech company best known for its photocopy machines.

"We recognize the potential benefits of consolidation, and we are open to exploring whether there is value to be created for HP shareholders through a potential combination with Xerox," HP said in a statement.

But the company's board members have "fundamental questions that need to be addressed" first, it added.

It said, for instance, that Xerox's revenue dropped from $10.2 (roughly Rs. 73,088 crores) billion to $9.2 billion (roughly Rs. 65,923 crores) since June 2018.

And HP is three times more valuable than Xerox with a $27 billion (roughly Rs. 1,93,467 crores) market value.

Hewlett-Packard was one of the first Silicon Valle giants. In 2015, it spun off its enterprise products and services business, and held onto the PC and printer businesses. It was renamed HP Inc.

Xerox, founded in 1906 as Haloid, was the pioneer in photocopy machines, so much so that in the United States, its name became a verb meaning to make a photocopy.

Realme 5s Launch Teasers, Realme X2 Pro Sale, Vivo S5 Unveiling, MIUI 11 Rollouts, New WhatsApp Features, and More News This Week
TikTok Owner ByteDance Plans to Launch Music Streaming Service: Report
HP Rejects Takeover Bid From Xerox
