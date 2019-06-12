Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP Refreshes Its Laser Printer Portfolio in India, With 3 New Series for Mobile First Workspaces

HP Refreshes Its Laser Printer Portfolio in India, With 3 New Series for Mobile-First Workspaces

The new series of HP's laser printers are available for purchase across HP World Stores, retail outlets, IT retailers, and e-tailers.

By | Updated: 12 June 2019 18:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
HP Refreshes Its Laser Printer Portfolio in India, With 3 New Series for Mobile-First Workspaces

HP Laser MFP 138fnw comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,560 and goes up to Rs. 20,482

Highlights
  • HP Laser 108, Laser MFP 136 Series, and Laser MFP 138fnw debut
  • The Laser 108 Printer series is aimed at mobile-first workspaces
  • The printers have Wi-Fi Direct functionality

HP on Wednesday introduced three new series of laser printers in India, promising to deliver high print speeds compatible with easy mobile printing features including Wi-Fi Direct. While the starting price of the HP Laser 108 Printer Series is Rs. 10,960 (and goes up to Rs. 12,390), the initial price of the HP Laser MFP 136 Series and HP Laser MFP 138fnw is Rs. 16,560 (and goes up to Rs. 20,482). The new series of HP's laser printers are available for purchase across HP World Stores, retail outlets, IT retailers and e-tailers.

"The new series of HP Laser Printers can help businesses, especially small and medium businesses and startups, to drive efficient and economical printing operations without compromising on the quality," said Leo Joseph, Senior Director, printing systems and solutions, HP India, said in a press statement.

The Laser 108 Printer Single-Function series, along with the Multi-Function Laser 136 series and Laser 138fnw, are designed to support mobile-first workspaces.

Powered with Wi-Fi Direct, the three printers are compatible with the HP Smart App, allowing users to print, scan and copy documents from their smartphones and share them via cloud or email. The app could also connect and print documents when there is no network connection available.

"With the introduction of the new range of HP Laser Printers, we are catering to the evolved needs of consumers with full-featured laser printing solutions suitable for modern workplaces," said Manoj Kapoor, Country Category and Sales Head for consumer and SMB printing, HP India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP Laser MFP 138fnw price in India, HP Laser 108 Printer Series price in India, HP Laser MFP 136 Series price in India, HP Laser MFP 138fnw, HP Laser MFP 136 Series, HP Laser 108 Printer Series, HP
Ten US States Sue to Stop Sprint-T-Mobile Deal, Saying Consumers Will Be Hurt
Zomato Successfully Tests Its Drone Technology, Moves Closer to Aerial Food Delivery
Honor Smartphones
HP Refreshes Its Laser Printer Portfolio in India, With 3 New Series for Mobile-First Workspaces
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  3. Zomato Moves Closer to Drone-Based Food Delivery With Its Latest Test
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More
  5. Mi 9T Pro Gets Listed by Online Retailer, Revealing Key Specifications
  6. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 With Infinity-O Display, 6GB of RAM Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Launches Mi Band 4 With Colour AMOLED Display, 6-Axis Sensor
  9. Xiaomi to Discontinue MIUI Beta Program for Certain Smartphones
  10. Asus Refreshes Its VivoBook Laptop Series in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.