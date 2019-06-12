HP on Wednesday introduced three new series of laser printers in India, promising to deliver high print speeds compatible with easy mobile printing features including Wi-Fi Direct. While the starting price of the HP Laser 108 Printer Series is Rs. 10,960 (and goes up to Rs. 12,390), the initial price of the HP Laser MFP 136 Series and HP Laser MFP 138fnw is Rs. 16,560 (and goes up to Rs. 20,482). The new series of HP's laser printers are available for purchase across HP World Stores, retail outlets, IT retailers and e-tailers.

"The new series of HP Laser Printers can help businesses, especially small and medium businesses and startups, to drive efficient and economical printing operations without compromising on the quality," said Leo Joseph, Senior Director, printing systems and solutions, HP India, said in a press statement.

The Laser 108 Printer Single-Function series, along with the Multi-Function Laser 136 series and Laser 138fnw, are designed to support mobile-first workspaces.

Powered with Wi-Fi Direct, the three printers are compatible with the HP Smart App, allowing users to print, scan and copy documents from their smartphones and share them via cloud or email. The app could also connect and print documents when there is no network connection available.

"With the introduction of the new range of HP Laser Printers, we are catering to the evolved needs of consumers with full-featured laser printing solutions suitable for modern workplaces," said Manoj Kapoor, Country Category and Sales Head for consumer and SMB printing, HP India.